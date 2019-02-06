The Gulfshore Opera presents Don Pasquale at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Donizetti’s timeless comedy is a rambunctious romp with a charming musical score.
A delightful opera buffo (comic opera) about an old curmudgeon who prefers to disinherit his nephew rather than see him marry a woman he finds “unsuitable.” Instead, he decides to find a wife himself and produce his own heirs. You will hear some of Donizetti’s most charming melodies and enjoy the colorful set, costumes and chamber orchestra.
Ticket prices are $55 for premium and $35 for standard. For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 221.
