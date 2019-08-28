By PATRICK JOEL MARTIN
Gulfshore Opera
Gulfshore Opera announces its sixth season with a vibrant new production of “La Bohème.” Gulfshore Opera brings its grand-scale opera productions to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on March 18. The new venue provides Gulfshore Opera the opportunity to bring Puccini’s timeless masterpiece to life in a thrilling new production that is sure to wow audiences. A preview performance will be staged at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on March 13.
Metropolitan Opera baritone Nathan Gunn and his wife, collaborative pianist Julie Gunn are the featured artists for the Gulfshore Opera Gala, on Feb, 16. Joined by GO’s Professional Artists in Residence during the first half of the program, they will present popular opera scenes including Mr. Gunn’s famous Papageno’s suicide scene from “The Magic Flute.” In the second half, Nathan and Julie Gunn will perform a program of American music.
Before high season, Gulfshore Opera will present the family-classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” Menotti’s one-act opera takes us back to the birth of the Christ Child and the journey that the Three Kings make to meet him. Along their way, they stop at the home of Amahl, young, crippled shepherd boy and his mother. In this 45-minute opera, we learn that through love alone a miracle can happen. In the spirit of Christmas, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit homeless shelters in the community Dec. 27 at the St. Leo Catholic Church and Dec. 29 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Punta Gorda.
Not to be missed this season is the “Passionate Puccini” concert. Audiences who attended the Opera Meets Broadway Gala in season five will be delighted to hear soprano Robyn Lamp as a featured artist in this concert. The concert will feature scenes and arias from Puccini operas that explore the themes of love, death, familial and societal pressures. In addition, audiences will get a sneak peek into the upcoming production of “La Bohème.”
New to season six is “Opera Goes to Church.” Gulfshore Opera presents a program of prayerful pieces from great opera, traditional sacred music, gospel arrangements and inspiring songs from American music theatre. GO Professional Artists in Residence are joined by the music program at North Naples Church to present this celebratory concert.
Perennial favorites for Gulfshore Opera audiences are the GO Cabaret and Taste of Opera series. GO Cabaret features nostalgic hits performed by GO’s Professional Arts in Residence and a jazz trio featuring Tony Viviano on piano. The Taste of Opera series includes elegant dinners and arias and duets from opera and classic musical theatre. The two series tour throughout Southwest Florida in January and February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.