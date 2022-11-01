GO Divas-Event Image-V3-HR (1).jpg

“Divas and Dinner” is an open air concert and dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.

 Photo courtesy of Gulfshore Opera

Gulfshore Opera brings six concerts and events to Charlotte County this 2022-23 season, beginning with “Divas and Dinner,” an open air concert and dinner, at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in the courtyard on Nov. 6.

Back by popular demand, GO Divas, Gulfshore Opera’s popular women’s vocal ensemble, returns for the fall with a series of fun and friendly concerts featuring rich vocal harmonies from opera scenes to popular songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Their diverse, new program will feature pop favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Happy Together,” ensembles from “The Magic Flute” and “Carmen” plus an exhilarating passage from Handel’s “Dixit Dominus”


