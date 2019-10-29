Joining the Military Heritage Museum’s All Veterans Freedom Festival for Veterans Day weekend, the Gulfshore Tenors will be performing at the Gulf Theater.
The program will include popular standards and a musical celebration to our nation’s heroes, including “Proud to be an American,” “God Bless America” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Tickets are $35 for premium seating and $25 for general admission.
The Gulfshore Tenors was formed by Gulfshore Opera General Director, Steffanie Pearce in 2014. The concept of this all male popera/smooth jazz group is to introduce the company and the sound of classically trained voices in a casual setting. Dubbed the “Ambassadors of GO,” their repertoire is diverse and mostly familiar. It includes some of the most beautiful love songs of the last 50 years. The Tenors are backed up by a topnotch jazz trio who often break out into classic jazz instrumentals. The group’s diverse repertoire includes standard love songs of the 20th century made famous by singers such as Andy Williams, Elvis Presley and the popera group, Il Divo.
To get you into the holiday mood, celebrate Christmas with the Gulfshore Tenors Dec. 7 at the Cultural Center. This joy filled evening will include holiday favorites like The Peanuts’ “Christmas Time is Here,” “Mary Did You Know?” and Perry Como’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Tickets are $35 for premium seating and $25 for general admission.
Both performances will be accompanied by a jazz trio lead by pianist/composer Tony Viviano, a jazz celebrity in Detroit, Viviano has traveled the world with his amazing talent. Viviano’s compositional skills can be heard on his albums “Lydianosis” and “My Pal Al,” containing all original works. They encompass many styles of jazz, uniquely intermixed with classical motifs. Fresh off of his album release, “Bass’d on a True Story,” FGCU jazz professor Brandon Robertson joins to play bass. Joining the Gulfshore Opera team for his second season, after playing drums for Norm Lewis on the “Opera Meets Broadway” concert, Rick Costa rounds out the jazz trio.
