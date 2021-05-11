Guy Harvey to debut new book and safely greet guests at Busch Gardens

World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey will return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for a weekend filled with exciting new merchandise and opportunities for fans to connect in a safe and physically distant way.
Throughout the weekend, May 15-16, fans will enjoy the opportunity to meet Harvey and purchase new merchandise, including an all-new book.
Park guests will be able to purchase Harvey’s new memoir titled “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World” before it is publicly available in June, with the exciting opportunity to have it signed in-person by the author. In his fifth published book, Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world. A portion of sales benefit ocean conservation, research and education through the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the seas by supporting groundbreaking scientific research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists.
From art for the home to artwork that fans can wear, a wide selection of canvases, hats, shirts and more are available for purchase at the park. For this weekend only, guests can get their purchases signed by Harvey in person at the Xcursions Gift Shop.
Included with park admission, guests can meet Harvey with health and safety modifications in place, including: Limited capacity and physically distant meeting locations, including outdoor and open-air queues for guest parties as they wait to have their materials signed; protective face coverings required for all guests age 2 and older; enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces and ample availability of hand sanitizer in merchandise locations; and contact-free merchandise signing opportunities with Harvey. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa.
