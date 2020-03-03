Venice Theatre presents the Broadway classic, “Guys and Dolls,” in its newly-named Jervey Theatre through March 22.
Hailed as the perfect musical romantic comedy, “Guys and Dolls” is an award-winning, boat-rocking classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Winner of two Tony Awards, one Drama Desk Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards, “Guys and Dolls” premiered on Broadway in 1950 and has been a staple of stages around the world ever since. The hit 1955 film starred Frank Sinatra, Vivian Blaine, Marlon Brando, and Jean Simmons.
“Guys and Dolls” features songs by Frank Loesser (“Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell,” “A Bushel and a Peck”) and a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. The story involves the New York City gamblers, night club dancers, and missionaries found in the short stories of Damon Runyon.
Audiences will meet or become reacquainted with gambling conman Nathan Detroit and his hot-box-dancer fiancee of 15 years, Adelaide. While Nathan tries to find a new spot for his “oldest established, permanent floating” crap game, Adelaide hopes for an end to her dancing and his gambling so they can move out of the city, settle down, and have a family. Meanwhile, Nathan’s high-rolling buddy Sky Masterson schemes to raise money for their next crap game location by betting that he can convince the uptight evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown to go on a date with him to Havana, Cuba. From the Save-A-Soul Mission headquarters to the sewers under the city, to the night clubs of Cuba and Manhattan, “Guys and Dolls” will take audiences on a whirlwind trip through one of the most beloved love stories of Broadway.
Venice Theatre’s production is directed and choreographed by Dewayne Barrett with music direction by Rebecca Heintz, sound design by Casey Deiter, scenic design by Tim Wisgerhof, lighting design by John Andzulis, and costume design by Amanda McGee. Sets were built and painted by a crew of more than two dozen volunteers.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. and Sundays.
