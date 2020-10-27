Halloween events
SW Florida Paranormal Panel — ‘Local Hauntings’
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Virtual meeting via Zoom. Register in advance at scgiv.net/library or in person at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Space is limited.
Panelists include: Kim Cool: Local author and Our Town editor of Venice Gondolier; Liz Reed: Paranormal Society of Bradenton and Miki Strange:Tampa Bay Spirits.
Scare your car clean
Englewood Car Wash, 287 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will have its second annual Haunted Car Wash from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Scare your car clean for a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds benefit Lemon Bay Boys Soccer Club. Call 941-681-2167.
Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror North Port
A haunted car wash experience for the family. $20 per vehicle (Includes a month of Tommy club) 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31. 1141 Front Place, North Port. 941-876-8764.
Trunk-or-treat/haunted trail
Reserve your families spot at the annual Trunk-or-Treat event. 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trunk-or-treating, food trucks, community vendors, Haunted Trail ($1 per person/cash only) and lots of candy. Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Masks will be required, social distancing measures will be in place. Capacity will be limited through online ticket reservation for safety. For questions, contact 941-629-9622. sky-family-ymca.ticketleap.com/trunk-or-treat.
Drive-Thru Halloween
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Drive-Thru Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters, 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. Join deputies as they display their vehicles, hand out candy, agency memorabilia, and more. Kids costumes and face mask are strongly encouraged.
The program was created in response to the cancellation of several local events due to COVID-19, as well as concerned parents unsure how to safely take children trick-or-treating while maintaining safe distancing in neighborhoods.
Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store, before heading north toward the event. Because this is a drive-thru program, there will be no on-site parking and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles. For the safety of both attendees and agency members, face masks are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact the agency’s Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.
Halloween Drive-Thru
Grande Air Services is hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru Candy Bash from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at their service center, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. Children can come dressed up, and their parents and loved ones can come through a car pool line to get candy. Please check out Grande Air Services on Facebook for more information.
‘Magic For Humans (At Home)’ with Justin Willman
‘Magic For Humans (At Home)’ with Justin Willman is an interactive hour of magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises delivered directly into your living room 7 p.m Oct. 30. Willman is a regular on the “Tonight Show,” “Ellen” and Comedy Central, and is the star of the hit Netflix series “Magic for Humans.” Now he invites you and your family to join him (on Zoom) for this unique and intimate all-ages experiment.
Willman has created a new show packed with more tricks and treats than you can imagine. Plus, there will be a costume contest, so dress appropriately. It’s going to be a spooky and fun-filled event that your whole family will enjoy.
Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family. During the performance Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time, making this a truly unique experience. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they’re gone. All tickets are $25 and will be sold via www.eventbrite.com.
The day before the event you’ll receive an email with your exclusive login information for the actual performance. The “doors” to the waiting room open 30 minutes before the event’s start time. You will be allowed entry once the performance is ready to begin. Your video will be live, but your microphone will be muted to begin. You may be unmuted at times throughout the show to interact with Willman.
For more information, email WillmanVirtual@gmail.com.
The Boogiemen Haunted Halloween at Harpoon Harry's
A scary rock and soul bash. The stage, bars and dancefloor will be decked out with all things ghoulish and gore. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31. Harpoon Harry's Restaurant and Sports Bar, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1177.
No Tricks, Just Treats
A safe, "contact-less" drive thru for all costumed kids 12 and under. Free fudge brownie. Look for the big red Chick-fil-A tent. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. No walk ups and while supplies last. Chick-fil-A Port Charlotte, 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Halloween Glow Party
Wear your favorite costume, get your dancing shoes on, and get ready to party the night away with a live DJ, glow lights, tricks and treats, games, and more. Be prepared for groovy poi and hoop dances, fire dancers, fire breathers and more. 8-1 a.m. Oct. 31. Kava Culture, 3822 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-889-7442.
Hijacked Halloween
Hijacked Halloween is 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port Estates. It’s a contactless drive-thru featuring more than 100 trunks of goodies. Children will vote on the top two best-decorated trunks. Anyone, nonprofit, business or church or youth group interested in having a trunk can call Justin at 941-237-7907. Families are asked to bring a pop-top canned good to be distributed to the needy through North Port Social Services.
Haunted drive thru
From 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 is a haunted drive-thru at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., in North Port Estates. Drivers travel 5 mph while “trapped” inside your vehicle, watching scenes come alive from horror films. There might be a few dangerous, crazed prison escapees on the loose. The drive-thru is not recommended for children 10 and under. The event is free but a non-perishable item is recommended as a donation. 941-423-7311.
Drive-thru trick or treating
A safe night of trick or treating. Observing safety precautions to keep everyone safe. 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda 941-639-3857.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can goodies as they go from car to car, trunk-n-treating. For more information call, 941-475-5363
Patriot Riders 4th Annual Biker Treat
Join the Patriot Riders of America for their 4th Annual Biker Treat event for kids 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The event will be held outdoors at Biker Life Port Charlotte, 3265 Tamiami Trail. Dress up in your best costumes for a fun night of trick or treating for the kids of Charlotte County. 941-889-7153.
BOO-Day Party
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens celebrates their third anniversary with BOO-Day Party at the Gardens, 827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Lawn games, scavenger hunts, trick or treat for candy. Dress in family-friendly costumes. Last admission is 5 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required and maintained. Purchase tickets for a time slot on each hour, by calling 941-621-8299. For more information, visit www.peacerivergardens.org.
Halloween party at Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park
The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park in Punta Gorda is hosting a Halloween party from 1-10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Tracks will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a costume contest for adults and kids and free haunted hayrides from 6-9 p.m. There will also be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park is located at 39450 Bermont Rd. in Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sandlotoffroad.com.
Family Fall Festival
Games, prizes, hay ride, food, trunk or treat. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. 941-475-7447.
