Halloween events

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening
Guaranteed to thrill you, chill you and fulfill you. "Rocky Horror Picture Show" makes its debut at Kava Culture on Oct. 16 for an outdoor movie screening. It's time to pull out your fishnets, lace up your corsets and come up to the lab to see what's on the slab. 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Kava Culture, 3822 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 10% of sales will be donated to All Rainbow & Allied Youth (ARAY) in support of Charlotte County LGBTQ+ youth. For more information, email lauren@kavaculture.com.
Haunting on the Harbor Family Drive-In Movies
Oct. 24 at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, in downtown Punta Gorda.
6 p.m.- Gates open
6:45 p.m. - "Casper's Halloween Special"
7:15-7:30 p.m. - Intermission
7:30 p.m. - "Goosebumps" starring Jack Black
Food trucks and concession stand will be available.
Vehicles, up to 4 people, are $20. Limit of 50 vehicles. Reserved tables for up to 6 are $30 (must purchase entire table). Limit of 30 tables.
Advance tickets are required. Tickets are not available at the gate. Purchase advance tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/haunting-on-the-harbor-drive-in-10242020-tickets-124714258705?aff=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1Q3L2TwW4xwWPjausP1q5fHG-T3m8OUJ66sAC1CWFE-ZqZymw_mhHPhGk.
Pick a pumpkin from the floating patch
Enjoy traditional harvest-time activities with a new aquatic twist at the first Pumpkin Plunge at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Participants can select a pumpkin to take home with them from a floating patch. The fee is $9 per child. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Physically distanced activities and games will be provided.
Pre-Registration is required at bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to practice proper physical distancing. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Trunk or treat car show
Annual Trunk or Treat Car Show. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24. $5 donation per vehicle. Judging/trophies. Door prizes. 50/50. Food, fun and music by Tom's Traveling Tunes. 23111 Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Hosted by Florida West Coast Car Club.
'Boo Blast On The Bay' boat fun run
Boaters can get into the spirit of Halloween, have a chance of winning cash prizes, and at the same time support Suncoast Charities for Children at the “Boo Blast On The Bay” Poker Chip Fun Run on Oct. 24, starting at Tarpon Bay Grill, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and ending at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Official stops include Evie’s at Spanish Point, The Old Salty Dog and Island Ocean Star. Participants will pull various colored poker chips at the stops, all with a hidden value, that will not be revealed until all hands are turned in. The top three hands with the most points collected will receive $1,000 (first place), $500 (second place) and $250 (third place). Bonus points will be awarded for any participants wearing a Halloween themed item and pre-registering by 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Any size boat or personal watercraft can participate and proper social distancing and CDC guidelines must be followed at all stops.
Suncoast Charities for Children provides support to Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, The Haven, Sarasota County Special Olympics and Venice Challenger Baseball.
A $50 registration fee for boat captains includes breakfast, lunch, a souvenir shirt and poker hand. Additional passengers are $25 each and also receive breakfast, lunch and a poker hand. For more information and to pre-register visit suncoastcharitiesforchildren.org.
Halloween decoration contest
The Old Englewood Village Association board is sponsoring a house and business decorating contest in place of the annual Safe Walk on Dearborn Street. Decorations must be Halloween themed with no political theme or signs. All entries must remain decorated through Oct. 31 in the ZIP codes 34223, 34224, 33947 and 33946.
A business owner or homeowner can enter a photo on the OEVA website until midnight on Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public on Oct. 26 and run until 8 a.m. on Halloween. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered. Each person can vote on their device one time for the three favorite homes and three favorite business entries. Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates. For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
Trunk-or-treat/haunted trail
Reserve your families spot at the annual Trunk-or-Treat event. 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trunk-or-treating, food trucks, community vendors, Haunted Trail ($1 per person/cash only) and lots of candy. Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Masks will be required, social distancing measures will be in place. Capacity will be limited through online ticket reservation for safety. For questions, contact 941-629-9622. sky-family-ymca.ticketleap.com/trunk-or-treat.
Drive-Thru Halloween
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Drive-Thru Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters, 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. Join deputies as they display their vehicles, hand out candy, agency memorabilia, and more. Kids costumes and face mask are strongly encouraged.
The program was created in response to the cancellation of several local events due to COVID-19, as well as concerned parents unsure how to safely take children trick-or-treating while maintaining safe distancing in neighborhoods.
Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store, before heading north toward the event. Because this is a drive-thru program, there will be no on-site parking and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles. For the safety of both attendees and agency members, face masks are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact the agency’s Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.
Hijacked Halloween
Hijacked Halloween is 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port Estates. It's a contactless drive-thru featuring more than 100 trunks of goodies. Children will vote on the top two best-decorated trunks. Anyone, nonprofit, business or church or youth group interested in having a trunk can call Justin at 941-237-7907. Families are asked to bring a pop-top canned good to be distributed to the needy through North Port Social Services.
Haunted drive thru
From 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 is a haunted drive-thru at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., in North Port Estates. Drivers travel 5 mph while "trapped" inside your vehicle, watching scenes come alive from horror films. There might be a few dangerous, crazed prison escapees on the loose. The drive-thru is not recommended for children 10 and under. The event is free but a non-perishable item is recommended as a donation. 941-423-7311.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can goodies as they go from car to car, trunk-n-treating. For more information call, 941-475-5363
