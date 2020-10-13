By Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort has launched a series of exciting experiences so that guests can celebrate the Halloween season at the award-winning theme park destination. Headlining Universal’s fall lineup is the official debut of two extreme haunted houses that will bring guests’ most sinister fears to light. Plus, guests may don Halloween costumes while visiting the theme parks, take part in trick-or-treating, embark on a fun scavenger hunt and more.
BRAVE TWO HAUNTED HOUSES IN UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA
Developed by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando, guests can scream their way through two all-new haunted houses where terrifying creatures await to haunt their every move. In “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” one of Universal Pictures’ most notorious monsters will step out of the shadows as she stops at nothing to revive Frankenstein’s Monster at any cost. In “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy,” guests will be immersed in an original story that uncovers a dark ritual behind the innocent childhood tradition.
Access to the two haunted houses is included with theme park admission. There may be times when the Virtual Line experience is available for the haunted houses. Guests can use the Official Universal Orlando Resort App to select a Virtual Line time to visit. Haunted houses may be too intense for young children and are not recommended for guests under 13.
DRESS UP IN COSTUMES WHILE VISITING THE THEME PARKS
Guests can share their Halloween spirit and don family-friendly costumes while visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
TRICK-OR-TREAT IN ISLANDS OF ADVENTURE
While venturing through Islands of Adventure, guests 12 and under can trick-or-treat to collect Halloween candy at retail locations marked by pumpkin signage.
SCARECROW STALK IN UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA
Visitors can participate in the Universal Orlando Scarecrow Stalk, a new scavenger hunt that sends guests to find unique scarecrows and collect stamps at 13 retail locations throughout the park. A Halloween treat awaits those who successfully complete the stalk.
Additional Halloween treats
Stop by the popular Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store, an immersive retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event, to purchase limited-time “throwback” merchandise and to get a taste of the horror with an assortment of nearly 20 sweet and savory items.
Enjoy additional limited-time, crave-worthy food & beverage options to celebrate the season. In Universal Studios, this includes a variety of Halloween-themed drinks like the Frozen Candy Corn beverage at the all-new Skeleton Bar at Café La Bamba, the iconic staple, Pizza Fries, at Louie’s Italian Restaurant, and all-new food trucks near the haunted houses that feature uniquely themed items such as “Franken Fried Chicken & Funnel Brains.” In Universal CityWalk, guests can pick up the “Jack the Clown” and “Pumpkin Spice” specialty doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut. Plus, guests can sip on specialty drinks themed after icons from Halloween Horror Nights history at Universal Orlando’s hotels, including “The Director” and “The Chance.”
Catch a classic horror flick at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk now through Oct. 31.
SAFETY MEASURES
Health and safety procedures and guidelines include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks, attractions and hotels, and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures and more. Specific health and safety protocols for the haunted houses include:
• Face coverings worn by team members — including scareactors — and guests.
• Everyone following social distancing guidelines in the queue and inside the haunted houses. Plexi-glass will be installed in various areas to help keep separation between scareactors and guests.
• The required use of hand sanitizer before entering each haunted house. It will also be available for guests to use immediately after they exit.
• Managing the guest flow inside the haunted houses by pulsing travel parties and limiting capacity.
