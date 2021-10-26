Pumpkin Patch
11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave. E., Venice. 941-488-1374.
Trunk or Treat
Candy, bounce houses. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Colonial Baptist Church of Venice, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice. Register at 941-492-4678 or cbcvenice.org.
Spooky Stories and Ghost Tours at The Point
Evening tours led by storytellers reveal the spooky side of history at Historic Spanish Point campus. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Historic Spanish Point campus, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. https://selby.org.
Punta Gorda Youth Baseball Trunk or Treat
6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Punta Gorda South County baseball parking lot, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. puntagordayouthbaseball18@gmail.com.
Trunk or Treat at the YMCA
Candy, vendors, food trucks, "Thriller' live performance, kids activities and more. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9622.
Haunted College
Come in costume and enjoy trunk-or-treating, games and activities for all ages. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the outdoor amphitheater, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 239-489-9246 or email engage@fsw.edu.
Trick or Treat at City Hall
The annual Trick or Treat event has been modified this year into an outdoor-only event at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port, from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Open to the public and with free admission, this signature event offers a safe, outdoor trick-or-treat experience that is also a treasured local tradition. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. For the most current event information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/TrickOrTreat.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda's Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid's zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus over 6,000 square feet of scariness in the haunted house. Oct. 29-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. http://puntagordahaunting.com.
Haunted Halloween Festival
See live animals, enjoy the haunted hikes, food trucks, pumpkin patch and more. Admission is $5. Masks are strongly recommended. Park next door at Harborside Marine Sales. Call 941-475-0769 or email gerald@checflorida.org for more information. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Admission is $5. Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Call 941-475-0769 or email gerald@checflorida.org for more information.
Haunted History Walking Tour
Join Venice Florida Tours on a walk through Venice while learning about history, ghost stories, and ghost hunting 101. Select nights through Oct. 30. VeniceFLTours.com.
Halloween at the Farm
Trunk or treat event at Inverness Farm. pony rides and visiting the many animals that live on the farm, from goats, geese, bunny, ducks, mini horses, horses and more. Costume party for children, adults and animals. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Inverness Farm, 377 Inverness Road, Venice. 941-416-5285.
Trunk or Treat Family Style
free food, take-home crafts, and lots of candy. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or https://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Fall Festival
Trunk or treat, free food, photo booth, inflatable games, cake walk, face painting, carnival games and lots of candy. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-627-6352.
Trunk or Treat Spooktacular
Food truck, decorated cards, candy. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-336-5400 or www.sellstatevisionrealty.com.
BOOO-day Party
Come to the gardens in your best family friendly costume and trick-or-treat your way around the gardens. Plus lawn games and scavenger hunts. Masks and social distancing required. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Last admission at 5 p.m. This is a special ticketed event. No gory/scary costumes and no clown costumes on adults are allowed. Visit www.peacerivergardens.org or call 941-621-8299 for more information. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda.
Halloween party
Trunk or treat, games, prizes. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Kidstar Park, 18505 Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. 941-662-1107.
Kiwanis Haunted Trail
Creepy doll room, crazed clowns and snake-filled scare zones in the wooded haunted trail for people of all ages from 6-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the North Port American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St. in North Port Estates. Free for kids, suggested $5 donation for adults, but not required by the Kiwanis Club of North Port in partnership with the North Port Friends of the Library.
Halloween Drive-Thru event
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Halloween Drive-Thru event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store, before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from Traffic Unit deputies. Because this is a drive-thru program, there will be no on-site parking and all attendees are asked to remain in their cars. For the comfort of attendees, all candy that will be disturbed was individually bagged by personnel wearing both masks and gloves. For more information, contact the agency’s Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.
Trunk or Treat
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. For the safety of the children and their families, the parking lot provides a social distancing environment where walking, wagons and strollers are welcome. Participate by bringing your children and/or by decorating your trunk and/or yourself and bring treats for the trick-or-treaters. You may use gloved hands or tongs to distribute your treats or a chair will be provided on which you may place your basket/box of goodies for the children to retrieve as they pass by your vehicle. Please have your vehicles parked by 4:30 p.m. Christ Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. 941-629-1593.
Trunk n Treat at Sonrise Baptist Church
Sonrise Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. At least 30 cars will be decorated and giving out goodies. There will also be hayrides as well as special treats. 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. 941-475-5363.
Trunk or Treat
Fellowship Church of Englewood is teaming up with WSEB Radio to hand out candy to the thousands of children that will be participating in the event. 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church parking lot, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. Wear your best costume. Visit fcenglewood.com or the church's Facebook page or call 941-475-7447.
Annual Fall Festival
5 p.m. Oct. 31. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St Punta Gorda. http://fbcpuntagorda.org.
Trunk or Treat
1 p.m. Oct. 31 at American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-629-7446.
Historic District Trick or Treat
The Historic District in Downtown Punta Gorda welcomes trick or treaters on Oct. 31. Trick or treating at the City Hall Annex begins at 5 p.m. The 1st United Methodist Church’s is hosting the 2021 Punta Gorda Historic Trunk n Treat Halloween Festival. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. This will be a safe and fun event for everyone to enjoy food trucks and decorated trunk n treat cars, golf carts or trucks. For the safety of the community Marion Avenue from Harvey Street to Shreve Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened for pedestrian traffic only. Street closure will begin at 5 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/visitors/events-festivals/trunk-or-treat.
Englewood Halloween Safe Walk
The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 along West Dearborn Street in downtown Englewood. Expect plenty of treats from businesses and organizations. Visit englewoodfl.org for more information.
Spooktacular
Family-friendly celebration including trick-or-treating, holiday crafts and frightening (but not too scary) activities for older children. Costumes encouraged. 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. https://selby.org.
Desoto County Spook Yard
Desoto County Spook Yard is a haunted house operating from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October at the Desoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. Featuring haunted house for ages 16+, food trucks, bands, hunted maze and games. General admission is $5 kids/$7adults. Spook Yard is $5. www.facebook.com/desotocountyspookYard.
Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park
Halloween Notte is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear and entertainment for all ages. Through Oct. 31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Fall Festival and Haunted Maze
Pumpkin patch, haunted palm maze, petting farm, water slides (weekends only), haunted hay ride (weekends only), playground, rubber duck race, scavenger hunt, haunted trail and more. Haunted Nights on the farm are from 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday nights. Through Oct. 31 at Springtime Garden Center, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.springtimeplantfarm.com.
