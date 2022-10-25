Halloween Notte
Through Oct. 31. A kid-friendly haunted house during the day and then at night, it turns scarier. Plus zombie paintball, axe throwing, pony rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, maze, live music, virtual reality booth, kids games, photos with a snake, a pumpkin patch, ghost stories and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. halloweennotte.com.
‘Lights at Spooky Point’
Through Oct. 31. This new, Halloween-themed light show will transform our Historic Spanish Point campus into “Spooky Point,” where visitors will discover fantastic (but not too scary) creations around every turn. Guests will follow an eerily lit path through the woods, encountering flying “ghost orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” dangling “spider orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons, and other surprises along the way. There also will be plenty of pumpkins and a hay maze to test your wits after a nighttime walk through the woods. Food and beverages available for purchase, including fall favorites like candy apples, popcorn and hot cocoa. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. https://selby.org/hsp/hsp-special-events/lights-at-spooky-point.
Trunk or Treat at SKY Academy
6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Come in costume for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience. Games, goodies, and fun for the whole family. SKY Academy, 871 S River Road, Englewood. https://tinyurl.com/yz3u9y9y.
Trunk or treat at Solaris Healthcare
4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Candy, music, popcorn, games and more. Solaris Healthcare, 4000 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-255-5855.
Fun and Fright Circus on the Ranch
Oct. 28-30. Food, drinks, games and circus show featuring both professionals and student circus artists showcasing flying trapeze, equestrian and aerial arts, Purchase advance tickets at hwww.eventbrite.com/e/fun-and-fright-circus-show-tickets-416814943717. Cash only at the gate. 855 Wauchula Road, Myakka City. https://circusontheranch.com.
Monster Mash Halloween Dance party
5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Hosted by DJ David Jones and Co. Costume contest, food, drinks and dancing. 21-plus. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-861-5000.
Trunk or Treat at GCUMC
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be free food and lots of candy. Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Trunk Or Treat at Friendship United Methodist Church
4-7 p.m. Oct. 29. Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1717 or https://friendshipumcpuntagorda.com.
Trunk or Treat at Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Wear a costume and enjoy candy, treats, ice cream, tattoo station and more. Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty, 1675 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://tinyurl.com/3v5xjtre.
Trick or Treat at North Port City Center
5-8 p.m. Oct. 28. City of North Port staff and Pumpkin Trail partners will line the park and walking paths with kid–friendly Halloween displays and plenty of candy to fill trick-or-treaters bags. Anyone looking for a low-sensory offering can join us at 4 p.m. to enjoy the displays and candy without loud music or flashing lights. In case of rain, a modified version of the event will be offered at the George Mullen Activity Center gym. North Port City Center front green, 970 City Hall Blvd., City of North Port. City employees will be hosting a Cans for Candy nonperishable food drive at this event. Families are requested to bring a can of food per family, which will be donated to local food pantries. www.northportfl.gov.
Haunted College at FSW
5-7 Pp.m. Oct. 28. Trick or treat at all the activities, get your face painted, shaved ice, balloon animals and more. Florida Southwestern State College — Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at the outdoor amphitheater lawn next to O building and behind B building. https://fsw.presence.io/event/haunted-happenings-charlotte-campus.
Trunk or Treat at the Franz Ross Park YMCA
5 p.m. Oct. 29. Live performances, food trucks, escape room, raffle, games and more. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.https://tinyurl.com/2p89yxza.
Trunk Or Treat Spooktacular
6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Raffles, candy, face painting and more. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/414668443477.
Boo! At the Zoo
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29-30. A family friendly trick-or-treat event. Kids can come in costume and gather candy throughout the park while seeing the animals and enjoying the not-so-spooky decorations. Iguanaland, 33900 Bermont Road,.Punta Gorda.. Visit the events page on iguanaland.com for full schedule and details.
Cars & Candy
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Due to the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Oscar Scherer State Park, the park has canceled the annual Haunted Trails event. However, an alternative event is being offered by the Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce. Trick or treat tables decorated to thrill young and old, candy to fill the pumpkins and bags, food drive for South County Food Pantry and raffles. All funds and donations will go to Community Hurricane Relief. Paradise Grill, 1097 N. Tamiami Trail , Nokomis. https://ospreynokomisflorida.com/events/cars-and-candy-community-halloween-fun-day.
Community Fall Festival
3-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Bounce houses, blow up obstacle courses, face painting, candy, over 20 games for kids to play, hay rides, vendors and more. Community Life Church, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. 941-629-0999 or https://tinyurl.com/FallFestCommunityLifeChurch.
Drive through trick or treating
5 p.m. Oct. 30. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-3857 or www.facebook.com/fbcpuntagorda.459.
Gulf Coast Symphony’s ‘Haunted Halloween’
Oct. 30. With lobby activities including safe trick-or-treating, a costume contest and musical discovery zone starting at 1 p.m. Then the full symphony brings holiday favorites to life on the main stage at 2 p.m. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Selby Spooktacular
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Activities include trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, fun and educational activities, as well as more frightening (but not too scary) options for older children including an inflatable corn maze and storytelling. Children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own trick-or-treat bags to collect their goodies. Food and beverage available for purchase. A trolley will be available from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. from Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. https://selby.org/dsc/dsc-special-events/selby-spooktacular.
Trunk or Treat at Edgewater Church
6 p.m. Oct. 30. Candy, bounce houses, food truck, raffles and more. Edgewater Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://tinyurl.com/ax36xsyh
Halloween Bike Parade & Block Party
2-8 p.m. Oct. 30. The Halloween Bike Parade is more than an event, it’s an experience. An opportunity for families and friends, daily commuters and weekend-riders, parents and kids to costume up, enjoy delicious food, build community and ride together. The afternoon culminates at sunset in a group ride through Payne Park. Bust out your spookiest costume and decorate your bike with lights, glow sticks, flags, etc. Payne Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. www.sarasotabikefestival.com.
The Boomobile
Through Oct. 30. Hop on board for a fun family Halloween party on wheels during this 45-minute magical musical tour with Miss WitchyPOO and her magic pumpkin. Prizes for best costume on every BooMobile tour. Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 4th St., Sarasota. 941-260-9818 or www.discoversarasotatours.com.
Trunk or Treat Family Festival
6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Car trunks decorated in different themes with families in all kinds of family-friendly costumes. Bounce house, food, candy, snow cones, cotton candy, games and more. The Apostolics Of Arcadia, 205 S. Luther Ave., Arcadia. https://tinyurl.com/5n6sxvyb.
Trunk-n-Treat at Sonrise
4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat. There will be more cars giving out treats this year than in previous years. A free dinner will be included. 941-475-5363.
Englewood’s Halloween Safe Walk
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The Old Englewood Village Association will present its 25th annual Halloween Safewalk on West Dearborn St., Englewood. Families are invited to come to this free, safe Halloween event. Area businesses and organizations will provide candy for the kids. The exact route will be posted Oct. 26 at oldenglewood.com.
Venice Children’s Halloween Parade
Oct. 31. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. The parade down W. Venice Avenue will begin promptly at 5 p.m., led by the Lions Club of Venice float and members. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at participating locations along the avenues. www.visitvenicefl.org/2022-childrens-halloween-parade.
Cops & Goblins
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. A safe, family-friendly event by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Agency vehicle displays, face painting, crafts and candy. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/copsngoblins.
Fall Festival and Haunted Maze
Through Nov. 6. Pumpkin patch, maze, petting zoo, haunted walk, inflatables, hay rides and more. Springtime Farms, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, N. Fort Myers. 239-309-0630 or www.springtimeplantfarm.com.
Haunted Sarasota Tour — ‘Mummies, Mayhem, & Murder’
Hop on board the haunted trolley tour for a spellbinding, interactive, narrated adventure. Hear stories about famous murders, visit spirited buildings and explore unsolved crimes during this 90-minute, air-conditioned nighttime tour. Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 4th St., Sarasota. 941-260-9818 or www.discoversarasotatours.com.
