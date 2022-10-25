Halloween Notte

Through Oct. 31. A kid-friendly haunted house during the day and then at night, it turns scarier. Plus zombie paintball, axe throwing, pony rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, maze, live music, virtual reality booth, kids games, photos with a snake, a pumpkin patch, ghost stories and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. halloweennotte.com.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments