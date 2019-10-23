From trunk-or-treating to haunted houses, pumpkin patches, parties and parades, there is plenty to do this Halloween.
Punta Gorda
Halloween Party
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Invites you to a Halloween Party at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Angela’s, 258 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Costume Contest: Judging at 9 p.m. Winner announced at 10 p.m. Music by The Booty Shakers. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. 941-639-3720 or puntagordachamber.com/product/halloween-party.
Haunted college
Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to haunt Florida SouthWestern State College from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Come in costume and enjoy games and activities for all ages. Free. FSW Charlotte campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 239-489-9246 or email engage@fsw.edu.
‘Nightmare at the Museum’
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun filled Halloween event titled Nightmare at the Museum on Oct. 25. The special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., and will feature the Disney film, “Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.” The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry. There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats. Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount. Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Haunting on the Harbor
Be prepared to be scared at the 10th Annual Smuggler’s Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival and Haunted House. Oct. 25, 26, 27, 31. City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda will be transformed into an autumn showcase of costume contests, large kid’s area with bounce houses, slides, rides and more, food trucks, live entertainment and a haunted house with over 6,000 square feet of twists and turns with a different fright around every corner. Net proceeds benefit Charlotte High School athletics. Oct. 25: Gates open at 5 p.m. Haunted house opens at 7 p.m. Live entertainment with ’80s rockers Maiden Cane at 8 p.m. The event and haunted house will be open until 11 p.m. Oct. 26: Gates open at 5 p.m. Haunted house opens at 7 p.m. Live entertainment by hypnotist Richard Barker at 7 p.m. The Storyline Band will take the stage at 9 p.m. Oct. 27: Only the haunted house will be open 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31: Gates open at 5 p.m. The haunted house will be open at 7 p.m. Entertainment by Jason Brownie at 7 p.m. Information on entertainment, costume contests and ticket prices is available at www.puntagordahaunting.com.
Seussville Kids Halloween Bash
Bring the kids out for a family-friendly Seussville lunch from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Costume Contests & Prizes for kids, Seussville crafts, Seussville kids dance floor, magician and treat bags. All activities and treats are free. Kids meals are $5 and includes a drink with French fries or fruit cup. 941-637-1177.
Haunted Hayride and Demon Walk
Little Bear Sanctuary and Shelter Farm Sanctuary are teaming up for a fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Guests will take a hayride through the woods on the property and walk out. The walk will be a 15 minute walk through the woods with live actors portraying scenes of horror. The organizers caution it may not be appropriate for kids under 12. All donations go directly to the sanctuaries and animals. Tickets cost $25 each. 2280 State Road 31, Punta Gorda. 941-585-7418.
Adult Halloween Costume Party
Come dressed to win. DJ Dano starts at 8 p.m. 18 and up to party. 21 and up to drink. Raffle, Costume contest categories: Scariest, Funniest, Most Unique and Couple/Group. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26 at Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1177.
Pet Costume Parade
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at History Park Market, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Gather in front of the Price House in the back of the park beginning at 10:30 a.m. First, second and third prizes will be awarded. 941-639-1887.
Celebrate ‘Owl’loween with Peace River Wildlife Center
The Peace River Wildlife Center will host a Halloween Sunset Cruise to benefit the animals of PRWC with a departure of 6 p.m. Oct. 30 from Fishermen’s Village on the Charlotte Lady, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Cruise with Luna and friends. Tickets are $50 per person and included appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash bar available. Tickets available at prwildlife.org. For more information, call 941-637-3830.
Halloween at Gilchrist Park
The Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge continues the tradition of handing out ice cream bars in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, at approximately 6 p.m. on Halloween until they run out. Gov. Albert W. Gilchrist, a Punta Gorda resident and former grand master of the local and state Masonic chapters used to buy ice cream cones from an area drugstore for children each Oct. 31. When he passed away, Gilchrist bequeathed money in his 1926 will, stipulating that the interest from his gift be used to provide children in the area with free ice cream each Halloween.
Punta Gorda’s Historic District trick or treat
Hundreds of trick-or-treaters will descend on Punta Gorda’s Historic District for fun and candy. In order to increase safety for everyone we are making some changes this year. From 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31 the city will be closing W. Marion Avenue from U.S 41 to McGregor Street. All side streets between Cross Street and McGregor Street will be closed from W. Retta Esplanade to Olympia Avenue. Trick-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Port Charlotte
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October. This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler. Presentations will take place from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served. For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. 941-624-5966.
Halloween History
Kids can learn about the tradition of Halloween, how other cultures celebrate and make a craft from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the MidCounty Regional Library. 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-613-3160.
Trunk or Treat
Wintergarden Presbyterian Church presents Trunk or Treat from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Come out for hotdogs, music, bounce house and candy. All are welcome! Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte.
Paddy Wagons Halloween Bash
Costume contest, all your favorite ‘80s and ‘90s dance music with DJ Bemix at 10 p.m. PaddyWagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 25. 941-206-0782.
Trunk or treat, flash mob and more
Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. At 7 p.m. there will be a flash mob to ‘Thriller.’ Other activities include fall theme crafts, family selfie station, games and hay rides. Trunk-or-treating begins at 6 p.m. A family Spooky Fun Walk at 7:15 p.m. follows. 941-629-9622.
Trunk or Treat
Free trunk or treat event with food, bounce houses, rock wall, cotton candy and sno-cones. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. First Baptist Port Charlotte, 20035 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. 941-629-0444.
Candy Crawl at the mall
Treats for children 12 years and younger from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. No masks or face coverings for ages 13 and up. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. portcharlottetowncenter.com.
Cops & Goblins
Candy, touch a truck, bounce houses, food trucks and more. A night of safe trick or treat and fun for the whole family. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-743-2425.
Fall Festival
Go Church will host a fall festival from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The free event will have bounce houses, face painting, barbecue and trunk-or-treating. 590 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-735-4220.
Portside Halloween Party
The Party Machine will be playing at the halloween party, plus costume contest 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 1. Portside Tavern, 3636 N Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-629-3055.
North Port
Pumpkin Patch
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, holds its fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to check out the best selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin. Call the church office at 941-426-5580 for more information.
Trick or Treat at City Hall
The 13th annual Trick or Treat at City Hall will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Open to the public and with free admission, this signature event offers a safe trick or treat experience that is also a treasured local tradition. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. Pets and alcohol are prohibited. To enter City Hall, families will be asked to park their strollers outside due to the high traffic volume inside the building. No strollers inside the building. Stroller parking will be available for those who need it. 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 941-429-7275. Families are requested to bring a can of food per family which will be donated to local food pantries.
Trunk O Treats Car Show
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Music, food and fun. 941-426-2500.
Trunk or Treat
Kids can trunk or treat at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W Price Blvd., North Port, from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26. 941-480-3371.
Costume party
Trinity United Methodist Church of North Port is planning a Spook-tacular Family Halloween Costume Party, from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. There will be games, a bounce house, best costume contests for all age groups, like-new bike giveaways, Culvers gift certificates, movie tickets, hot dogs, snowballs, candy and drinks. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Trunk or Treat
IL Primo Pizza & Wings is hosting a kids trunk or treat event at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5601 Tuscola Blvd., North Port, from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26. Batman and the bat mobile will be present. Proceeds will be collected and donated to the Gulf Coast Preservation Society and 4Kids In Need, Inc.
Octoberfest Fair
Bob Cat Market will host an Octoberfest Fair from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. Food, arts, crafts, music and more. Kids costume contest at 5 p.m. Trick or treat from 6-7 p.m. tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
Englewood
‘Pumpkins, Pipes, and Pandemonium’ concert
The 2019-2020 Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series kicks off with its “Pumpkins, Pipes, and Pandemonium” concert at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Organist and Director of Music Ministries Fonda Davies with Fusion by Fire, the EUMC band and the Praise Team, don costumes for laughter and surprises centered on this year’s “Malt Shop Memories” theme. Wearing seasonal apparel or any costume of choice is encouraged but not required. A freewill donation will be collected. See www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 weekdays for information.
Dearborn Street Halloween Safewalk
Dearborn Halloween Walk is 5-7 p.m. Oct 31. Englewood. Live music by DJ Travelin Tom’s Tunes, pumpkin patch photo prop at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Dearborn Street, pet costume contest at 5:30 p.m. at 355 W. Dearborn St.. oldeenglewood.com.
Teen Halloween Dance
The Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween Dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug/alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com, 941-681-0091 or visit www.ccEnglewood.com.
Venice
Monster Mash Halloween Party
The annual Monster Mash has become legendary across the Suncoast for the most outrageous costumes and will feature a costume contest with $1,500 in cash prizes. Dance the night away, enjoy your favorite spirits and try food items on sale from Cafe Venice. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Purchase tickets at www.WSRZ.com.
Halloween Fun Card & Game Party
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center injects Halloween fun into its annual Card & Game Party with a costume contest. The event is hosted at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Attendees gather with friends to play games like Mahjongg, Bridge, Euchre or their favorite board game, enjoy a delicious lunch and participate in raffles. But that’s not all. Your registration supports SPARCC and helps raise funds to provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. For more information visit www.sparcc.net/events.
Children’s Halloween Parade
The Annual Children’s Halloween Parade is Oct. 31 in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. The parade down Venice Avenue will begin promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice Float and members. The Venice Lions Club has proudly sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the Avenues. This is a chance for kids to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents. For more information, call Kara Morgan at 941-484-6722.
Osprey
Haunted Trails
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park is an event that is fun for the whole family. Featuring multiple trails for various age groups, trick-or-treating, interactive games and the Nokomis Fire Department’s infamous Haunted House. If you dare, join us on nighttime adventure on our Haunted Trails through the darkened woods. You never know what frightening figures you might encounter and if you’re lucky, you might just make it out alive. Warning: Scary Trail is not suitable for young children or the faint at heart, For younger Halloween enthusiasts, join us on a fun trick or treat trail around Lake Osprey. The trick or treat trail features booths, activities and interactive games, and of course, candy, Don’t miss the glow in the dark “Little Monster Manor” Fun House and Shadow Puppet Theater. Want to take your scare to the next level? Check out the infamous Haunted House sponsored by the Nokomis Fire Department. Frightfully good fun, if you dare. Warning: Haunted House is not suitable for young children. 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Be sure to bring a can of food (your donation will support the food bank) that you can use as a “safe escape.” Tickets are available online only at www.halloweenhauntedtrails.com.
ArcadiaTurner Center Trick or Treat
Join the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading at the Turner Agri-Civic Center Trick or Treat event featuring the Bull Boo Bash and costume contest. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. www.gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net.
Fort Myers
Trick or Treat
All trick-or-treaters are invited to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 4141 DeLeon St., Fort Myers. The free family-friendly event is open to the community and will include activities, food, face painting and trick-or-treating in the church parking lot. Church members decorate their car trunks and hand out candy and other goodies. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, popcorn and bottled water are free while supplies last. The event also offers a bounce house, a DJ, face painter, balloon artist and crafts.
Sarasota
Halloween Trail Carnival
The City of Sarasota-Parks & Recreation District is hosting a Halloween Trail Carnival will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota. The event will allow citizens the opportunity to participate in games, trick or treating and a costume contest around the walking trail of the park. The event is free of charge and is geared toward families. 941-263-6REC (6732).
31st annual Pumpkin Fest
Stroll under the shade of large oak trees to see local vendors in the craft show with their one of a kind crafts. The Pumpkin Fest runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27. There will be live demonstrations, music and shows throughout the festival and different activities offered each day. Kids fun zone (with zip line), pony rides, face painting, mini train ride, carriage rides, pumpkin painting, hay rides, hug-a-goat, wildflower maze, enchanted unicorn encounter, hold-a-pig and the butterfly garden experience are just some of the activities. Fruitville Grove, 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. 941-377-0896 or www.fruitvillegrove.com.
Bradenton
Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival
Family Fun at Hunsader Farms. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27. The Wall of Death will perform hourly. Craft show, live music, shows, pumpkins, pumpkin games, Pioneer Trades Village, hayrides, pony rides, chainsaw sculptor, corn maze, scarecrow displays, rock climbing wall, power jump, petting zoo, barnyard playground, face painting, train rides, butterfly experience, frog jumping championship and zip line. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. 941-322-2168 or www.hunsaderfarms.com.
Babcock Ranch
Ghouls & Golf CartsCelebrate Halloween at Founder’s Square from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a parade, face painting, balloon artists, music, candy and “Casper” on the big screen at 7 p.m. Registration is mandatory and spaces will be limited. Founder’s Square, 42851 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch. www.babcockranch.com.
