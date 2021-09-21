Halloween Happenings

Fall Festival and Haunted Maze
Pumpkin patch, haunted palm maze, petting farm, water slides (weekends only), haunted hay ride (weekends only), playground, rubber duck race, scavenger hunt, haunted trail and more. Haunted Nights on the farm are from 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday nights. Oct. 1-31 at Springtime Garden Center, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.springtimeplantfarm.com.
Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park
Halloween Notte (Italian: Night) is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear, and entertainment for all ages. Oct. 15-31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Haunted Trails
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will be a drive through haunt this year. Featuring multiple stations along the parks dark road filled with props and plenty of scare. If you make it to the end of the road, Nokomis Fire Department will be there to show you the exit. Plenty of treats along the way with Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce businesses to sweeten the drive with candy. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Tickets sold at the door are cash only. $10 carload up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No on foot entries allowed. No facilities, No parking.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda's Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid's zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus over 7,000 square feet of scariness in the Haunted House. Oct. 22-24, 29-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. http://puntagordahaunting.com.
Trunk-or-Treat
Candy, vendors, food trucks, "Thriller' live performance, kids activities and more. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9622.
Haunted History Walking Tour
Join Venice Florida Tours on a walk through Venice while learning about history, ghost stories, and ghost hunting 101. Select nights through Oct. 30. VeniceFLTours.com.
