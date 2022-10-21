Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Halloween-inspired light show, “Lights at Spooky Point,” will run nightly through Oct. 31, with two admission times at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

“We think ‘Lights at Spooky Point’ will become an instant classic at our Historic Spanish Point campus,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby Gardens. “This new event will provide a unique and memorable way for families and visitors of all ages to experience our pristine, history-filled preserve. And for guests who choose our ‘Set Sail to Spooky Point’ option, they’ll enjoy an educational, golden-hour boat tour from our Downtown Sarasota campus and back — with some local ghost stories and pirate lore to boot!”

