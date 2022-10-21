Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Halloween-inspired light show, “Lights at Spooky Point,” will run nightly through Oct. 31, with two admission times at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
“We think ‘Lights at Spooky Point’ will become an instant classic at our Historic Spanish Point campus,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby Gardens. “This new event will provide a unique and memorable way for families and visitors of all ages to experience our pristine, history-filled preserve. And for guests who choose our ‘Set Sail to Spooky Point’ option, they’ll enjoy an educational, golden-hour boat tour from our Downtown Sarasota campus and back — with some local ghost stories and pirate lore to boot!”
“Lights at Spooky Point” will feature a variety of original, light-designed creations dreamed up in collaboration with Affairs in the Air, Selby Gardens’ lighting partner for its iconic “Lights in Bloom” open-air holiday light show.
Visitors to “Spooky Point” will follow a lighted path through the wooded campus and past several historic areas, encountering fantastical creations around every turn. Light installations will include suspended “orchid spiders,” flying “ghost orchids,” giant “bat orchids” and many more surprises.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A hay maze will await visitors near the end of their journey.
For an enhanced experience, Selby Gardens will offer “Set Sail to Spooky Point” on Oct 28-29. On those evenings, up to 30 guests will depart from the Downtown Sarasota campus aboard the Miss Clara, arrive at Historic Spanish Point to tour the light show for about an hour, and then return by boat to Sarasota. On both legs of the boat tour, Selby Gardens education staff will highlight the history, flora, and fauna of the area, including some Halloween-themed commentary custom-developed for the tour.
