Halloween live stream event: Phantasmagoria 'Plague Tales'

Called “One of the most unique theater troupes in the country” by Good Day Atlanta, and direct from its ongoing sold out performances in multiple cities and states and six months of online streaming performances, Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria is proud to bring the eleventh main stage installment of their long running critically acclaimed series, to the 2020 Halloween Season, their first virtual online theatre event 6 p.m. Oct 29-31.
The brand-new Phantasmagoria XI “Plague Tales” thunders onto the virtual stage with five newly told tales of terror, haunted storytelling, “Phantastical” dance, explosive stage combat, puppetry, projections, fire dancing, aerial arts and more, combine to create a tapestry of elegant and whimsically macabre horror.
Join Phantasmagoria’s evocative troupe of storytellers, dancers and chorus as they embark on their all new dark journeys through literary tales of terror, horrific folk stories, legends and myths. From Edgar Allan Poe to Robert Louis Stevenson, to a mythical Plague Maiden and more this show is sure to set the tone for a truly Phantasmagorical Halloween season!
Recommended for children 8 and up.
Ticket are available online at www.bbmannpah.com.
