The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the 2023-24 Season Subscription Series, featuring the biggest Broadway series yet with six Tony Award-winning shows and seven Van Wezel premieres. The subscription series also includes an array of masterworks in the World Music series and a variety of specials sure to delight fans of all ages.

Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, expresses her enthusiasm for this season, “I’m delighted to share the biggest and brightest Broadway season to date. Headlining our season is the smash-hit, mega musical, “Hamilton.” The eleven-time Tony Award-winner, including for Best Musical in 2016, will be presented on the Van Wezel stage for two full weeks. This show took Broadway by storm, and I’m thrilled to bring it to Sarasota for the first time.


   
