Anchoring the season is “Hamilton” (March 26-April 7), the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater.
Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Imagine five of the world’s most talented 4-legged performers in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right into your heart. “Mutts Gone Nuts” takes the stage at 5 p.m. Jan 13.
Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“The Four Phantoms in Concert” brings together four Phantoms from “The Phantom of the Opera” for an unforgettable night of entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Photo courtesy of Dave Burke/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Photo courtesy of Eric Forberger/
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” (Nov. 27-28), features the international hit song by Roy Orbison and Bill Dee, “Oh, Pretty Woman,” along with an original score.
Photo courtesy of Morris MacMatzen/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The Broadway series also includes the fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music, “Jagged Little Pill” (Feb. 27-28).
Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the 2023-24 Season Subscription Series, featuring the biggest Broadway series yet with six Tony Award-winning shows and seven Van Wezel premieres. The subscription series also includes an array of masterworks in the World Music series and a variety of specials sure to delight fans of all ages.
Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, expresses her enthusiasm for this season, “I’m delighted to share the biggest and brightest Broadway season to date. Headlining our season is the smash-hit, mega musical, “Hamilton.” The eleven-time Tony Award-winner, including for Best Musical in 2016, will be presented on the Van Wezel stage for two full weeks. This show took Broadway by storm, and I’m thrilled to bring it to Sarasota for the first time.
