Hands and Hearts for the Performing Arts, Inc. is presenting its 2nd annual full-length production of the classic ballet, “The Nutcracker.”

Choreographed by Artistic Director Bambi Berman the ballet will feature Courtney Moody, from the Brandon Ballet, in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy for two performances on Dec. 14.

Valencia Williams, a recent graduate from a three-year certificate program at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, will perform the role of Sugar Plum Fairy on Dec. 15.

Madison Zisk, formerly with the Cary Ballet Conservatory in Cary, North Carolina, will perform the role of Arabian on Dec. 14.

Youth dancers from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties have been preparing for the production at Mystical’s Dance Company in Sarasota.

Proceeds from the production will support training opportunities for deserving and talented young artists.

Hands and Hearts for the Performing Arts, Inc. was founded in 2017, with mission to provide children and youth, who are passionate about the performing arts, the opportunity to train with professionals in the arts and participate in professionally produced performing arts productions.

For more information on Hands and Hearts for Performing Arts, Inc., visit handsandheartsperformingarts.org.

