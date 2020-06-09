Bluegrass Music Fest
Fishermen’s Village announces their 4th annual Bluegrass Music Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13. Live bluegrass and folk music in all three sections of the Village featuring: Southwind Bluegrass Band, Harvest Moon and Paul Cottrell. Visit www.fishville.com for complete details. Fishermen’s Village,1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. www.fishville.com or 941-639-8721.
The Alter Eagles Tribute To The Eagles
The Alter Eagles play all of the Eagles classics, as well as songs from the newer albums and solo careers. 7:30 p.m. June 16. Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Farmer’s markets
8 a.m. to noon June 13 on the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14. History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This session will be from noon-1 p.m. June 10. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Now open
Bowling is back
Treasure Lanes is now open. You will see some new policies when you return, especially around social distancing. Customers are asked to follow proper social distancing. During the closure Treasure Lanes has been busy cleaning the entire facility and have implemented new cleaning procedures.
Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-625-3930.
Hours of fun at The Shell Factory and Nature Park
The Shell Factory is open for dine-in and take out at the Southern Grill. The retail store and Nature Park are also open. The Fun Park is awaiting the approval to open from the governor’s office. 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers. www.shellfactory.com.
Bishop Museum of Science and Nature welcomes guests back
Visit www.BishopScience.org and www.BishopScience.org/welcome-back to purchase tickets in advance and learn about the latest updates to help plan for your visit. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.
