WEDNESDAY 8/7
The Swingaroos: ‘Hollywood Serenade’
Inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, this jazzy music revue pays tribute to such icons as Frank Sinatra, Cab Calloway, and Fred Astaire. Travel back in time this summer to the ‘30s and ‘40s when big bands and swing dancing were all the rage. Through Aug. 30 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. www.floridastudiotheatre.org or call 941-366-9000.
THURSDAY 8/8
The Homeless Coalition’s 30th Anniversary
The Homeless Coalition is celebrating it’s 30th year of serving the community. Enjoy a breakfast tribute and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Aug. 8. The Homeless Coalition is at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.
Learn about the humble beginnings of the Homeless Coalition as a food pantry and how we have grown to offer programs, services and an emergency safe house shelter. Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared here in our Coalition Cafe. RSVP to events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
‘Visions of Florida’ by Niki Butcher
Join us for the gallery reception "Visions of Florida" by Niki Butcher from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Visit with Butcher and enjoy hor d'oeuvres and refreshments. This is her first meet and greet at the Clyde Butcher St. Armands Gallery, 55 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota. For over 30 years, Niki has focused her camera on fading facades and Old Florida, capturing funky 'mom & pop' wayside businesses, lonesome sandy beaches and the beauty of the Everglades. Remembering the gentle surreal feeling of those old Florida postcards, Niki chose to interpret her black and white photographic images by hand-painting in colors that represented her feeling at the time she took the photograph. Call 941-702-8818 or email starmands@clydebutcher.com.
Kids Night Out
Kids leave your parents at home. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave., S. Venice will host Kids Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 8. Bring a snack and get creative with a different fun art project each week. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Sign up at the Venice Art Center of by calling 941-485-7136.
FRIDAY 8/9
Summer wine tasting
Wine Guys & Gals return every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Robin, Chrissie, Nicole, Dana, Franz, Dimetre and Eric will be pouring wines from California, New Zealand, Oregon, Spain, France, Italy, Australia and South Africa. Reservations recommended. $10. Vino Loco, 420 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-8466.
Back To School Bash RSVP deadline
Enjoy appetizers, face painting, Kona Ice treats and a water slide at the Back To School Bash at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Oneblood will also be onsite for blood donations.
This event is free and open to the public but we do ask that you bring a school supply item listed as a donation for the local Charlotte Education Foundation. Supplies needed are pens and pencils, markers, backpacks, folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper and loose leaf binders. RSVP by Aug. 9 by calling 941-624-5966. For more information, visit greystonehealth.com.
SATURDAY 8/10
‘Sandy Toes’ stand up show
Come cool off with the sizzling-hot comics of “Sandy-Toes Stand-Up” at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave building 5, Venice, at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Featuring cruise comic Gid Pool and 5 other bright comedy stars. Tickets are available at veniceperformingartscenter.com or call 941-218-3779.
TikiFest
The 4th annual TikiFest will be held noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, featuring Hulu dancers, ukulele playing, tiki toss and tiki bowling games, trop rock and steel drum music, coconut painting, photo op’s, tiki carvings, Hawaiian leis giveaways, drink and food specials, tiki merchandise and tropical clothing store promotions. Free admission. 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
‘Murder Mystery on the High Seas’
The Charlotte Players’ second “Murder Mystery on the High Seas” cruise sets sail from Fishermen’s Village Aug. 10. Tickets are $50, which includes a variety of desserts with water and soda. A cash bar will also be available. The boat is located at King Fisher Fleet, on the dockside of Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. For tickets, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
The boat will leave the dock promptly at 7:30 p.m. and return to port at 9:30 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to consider arriving about 7 p.m. for safe boarding. When the boat is under way, Charlotte Players actors will present the murder mystery to solve, moving from the lower deck to the upper. As darkness approaches, a passenger will be found dead and several people on board will become suspects. The murderer must be discovered and face judgment before the evening adventure ends.
Charlotte Idol finals
The Homeless Coalition will play host to the finals of Charlotte Idol 2019 at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Scallop Search
The Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Charlotte County need volunteers for the Great Bay Scallop & Hard Clam Search set for Aug. 10 out of Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road, Englewood.
The search is a resource-monitoring program where volunteers snorkel, looking for bay scallops and hard clams in select seagrass areas. The purpose is to monitor and document the health and status of these important bivalve species.
About 40 shallow draft boats are needed with up to 150 participants. Canoes and Kayaks are also welcome. Snorkelers without boats are welcome, however boat space is limited. Volunteer searchers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the marina for survey equipment and instructions. Lunch will be provided at the end.
Volunteers need to bring a mask, snorkel and gloves and be able to snorkel/swim about 150 feet. Fins and weight belt are optional.
Reservations are required, and survey sites and equipment are limited. Register at 2019greatbayscallopandhardclamsearch.eventbrite.com. You may email staugler@ufl.edu or call 941-764-4346 for more information.
Catch a wave to the TikiFest
Setting the Military Heritage Museum on fire, the Hot Flashz, a troupe of women all over 45, hit the museum’s stage with song and dance to entertain the crowd during TikiFest 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at in the Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For information or reservations, call 941-575-9002 or go to www.freedomisntfree.org.
SUNDAY 8/11
‘Patsy Cline Live’ starring Alana Opie
The star of “Always … Patsy Cline” will recreate the only known recording of a live Patsy Cline concert at the Cimarron Ballroom in 1961. Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., W., Venice. Tickets are on sale at www.venicetheatre.org, 941-488-1115 and in person at the box office. Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before show time.
MONDAY 8/12
Guided kayak nature tour
Kayak Alligator Creek in Punta Gorda with GAEA Guides. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12. This is a beautiful creek that is part of Charlotte Harbor Estuary. See the transition from fresh water to salt. Lots of fish and birds feed on this creek. Learn about the estuary, the “cradle” of the ocean, and the important mangrove forest. $60 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. Reservations needed. 239-694-5513 or www.GAEAGuides.com.
TUESDAY 8/13
A Comedy Competition
Comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night. The next event is Aug. 13. The top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
