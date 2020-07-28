Happening this week

Venice Theatre online classes
Registration is open for a new round of Venice Theatre online classes. A variety of offerings for students in kindergarten through high school will begin the week of Aug. 10. Adult classes will begin Aug. 17. Classes, dates, days, times, tuition and more information is available at VeniceTheatre.org. Registration and payment can also be completed on the website. Any questions may be directed to Assistant Director of Education and Outreach Kelly Duyn at kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net or 941-486-8679.
Venice Theatre's Director of Education and Outreach Sandy Davisson says, "Keeping the health and safety of our students and community foremost in our decision making, we have transitioned to 100% online classes for the time being. The response to online classes has been overwhelmingly positive, so we will continue to offer them as an option even when in-person classes resume."
An added benefit to online classes is the diversity of participants. Geography not being a concern, Davisson explains, "There seems to be a growing percentage of students that are not local signing up. I even have one that is in Scotland."
Students who register by Aug. 5 will receive an early bird discount of $5 off each class if they use the discount code code ED082020. Dates, days, times, tuition and more information about all classes is available at VeniceTheatre.org or by contacting Assistant Director of Education and Outreach, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679 or kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net.
Bayshore Live Oak Park canoe/kayak launch closed July 27-Aug. 9
The canoe/kayak launch and associated sidewalk and parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete. Bayshore Live Oak Park is at 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. For information, call 941-613-3238.
Mid-County Regional Library closed July 30-Aug. 21
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed July 30-Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Those hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For information, call 941-613-3188.
Tune in to the Virtual How-To Festival the entire month of August. Learn how to do just about anything, including how to filter a pool, how to grow herbs, and how to be safe online. A new video will be available every week day from Aug. 3-31 on the website and Facebook page. charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries or www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
