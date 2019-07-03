July 3-July 9
THURSDAY 7/4
Fourth of July
FRIDAY 7/5
{div id=”details”}{div class=”event”}Fun-filled musical variety show The three-week musical theatre camps for 3rd through 12th graders concludes with a fun-filled musical variety show on MainStage at {span class=”dateTime”}{span class=”dateTime”}6 p.m. July 5 at{/span}{/span} Venice Theatre 140 Tampa Ave. W. Venice. For more information, visit https://venicetheatre.org or call 941-488-1115.{/div}{/div}
SATURDAY 7/6
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
SUNDAY 7/7
Play in the Park Day
A fun day for the whole family to explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole, kids 12 and under can run the bases from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. This event is free to the public.
MONDAY 7/8
‘Kids Art Camp’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold three sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
TUESDAY 7/9
Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
