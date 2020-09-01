Happening this week

Virtual Open House
The Visual Arts Center will host a Virtual Open House on Facebook Live from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9 – 11. During the Virtual Open House, live broadcasts featuring VAC Instructors will begin every half-hour at www.facebook.com/VACPuntaGorda. A detailed schedule by topic is available on the VAC website.
Instructors will present a short demonstration and answer questions from viewers in the comments section. All who comment will be entered in a prize drawing. Viewers can expect to learn all about Open Studios, Online and Onsite classes that are set to begin in September and October. If you miss the live Open House, recordings will be available on Facebook, and via an interactive Virtual Tour of the VAC building at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park Opens Sept. 3
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park will open Sept. 3 with a maximum capacity of 15 people at any given time. CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged while using the skate park. For hours of operation visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Skate Parks. The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park is located at 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
For information, call 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
