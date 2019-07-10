July 10-July 16
WEDNESDAY 7/10
‘To the Moon and Back – The Legacy of Apollo 11’
Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is celebrating one of the greatest achievements in human history: when humans walked on the moon for the first time. 7 p.m. July 10. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is located at 201 10th St. West, Bradenton. For more information, visit BishopScience.org.
‘A Cynical Voice of a Generation’
Mike Speenberg has been a professional touring stand up comedian for 20 years. He’s performed on five different continents, entertained everyone from Hall of Fame Athletes to US Diplomats, shared the stage with everyone from Robin Williams to Bill Burr. Speenberg will be at Visani July 10-13/ His live show has been called a perfect blend of Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Leary. Creative Loafing Magazine once called him “The Cynical Voice of a Generation.” Tickets and additional information is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191. Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
{div}THURSDAY 7/11{/div}
Summer Cabaret Festival
The 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival will be held July 11 through Aug. 25 at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., W., Venice. This popular event keeps music lovers and theatre goers entertained throughout the summer with a variety of music in a night club setting. Tickets are on sale at www.venicetheatre.org, 941-488-1115 and in person at the box office. Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before show time.
FRIDAY 7/12
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Improvisational theater: Sarasota Improv Festival
The 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival runs July 12-13 at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. See some of the world’s best improvisers from across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The festival presents 27 performances by over 90 artists in just 48 hours. Call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
SATURDAY 7/13
The International Culture Fest 2019
The International Culture Fest 2019 is a celebration of cultural food, performances,displays, vendors and more. The festival will feature over 15 live performances, and wide variety of cultural vendors. The festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13.The Parade of Nations will be at 11 a.m. July 13. Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Celebrate Park and Rec month
Discover the power of play with Charlotte County Community Services as it celebrates Park and Recreation Month. Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month, July 13, with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps. For information, call 941-235-5024 or online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/news/Pages/Make-a-Play-Date-with-Community-Services.aspx.
SUNDAY 7/14
Englewood Community Showcase
Discover and enjoy the musical talent that lives in your community — some just starting out, some reaching their stride, and others polishing their craft. A family-friendly event. BYO picnic and lawn chairs. Food and craft vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Donations received during the Showcase go to our Scholarship Fund that directly benefits some of these talented musicians. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 14 at Plaza Property on Historic Dearborn St., 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Wheels and Wings X
Wheels and Wings tenth anniversary bicycle ride starts and finishes at Beef O’ Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Check in 7 a.m. Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be the famous Speed Trap Alley. Break the posted speed limit as measured by radar and receive a speed warning ticket by the Punta Gorda Police Department — suitable for framing on your brag wall. For more information, visit www.RegisterWheelsAndWings.com.
MONDAY 7/15
Fashion show
Ivy’s on Dearborn is having a special Christmas in July fundraising fashion show for a local warrior, Bobbie Sue Burton, who continues to fight for her life. Burton is director of the nonprofit Project Phoenix, which helps families and children in need. The show will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 15 at La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are $50 and feature dinner, music and the fashion show. There will be raffles, and all proceeds to go to Bobbie Sue Burton and Project Phoenix. Tickets are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante.
Kayak Shell Creek in Punta Gorda
This is a beautiful, undisturbed creek with many cypress and large oak trees, lots of fish and birds feed from this creek. This is one of the only areas that we see the rare Limpkin. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For reservations, book online at www.GAEAGuides.com or call 239-694-5513.
TUESDAY 7/16
‘A Universe of Stories’ at summer Read & Feed
Celebrate “A Universe of Stories” A variety of fun-filled activities and free lunch for ages 18 and under. Activities will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Lunch must be eaten on the premises and pre-registration is required to guarantee a meal. July 16: Moon landing presentation by Charlotte County History Services. Events are held Tuesday through Friday, until Aug. 2. Register online at www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp in person, or call 941-764-5562.
