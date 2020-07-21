Happening this week

Who will be the next Charlotte Idol?
The Homeless Coalition’s Charlotte Idol singing competition is back for the 8th year. Audition Night will be at 6 p.m. July 24 and will also be virtually streamed on www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyHomelessCoalition.
Spectators can watch 40 singers compete to get to the second round where singers have a chance to win cash prizes up to $500 and a local “Staycation.” You can give back by dining and watching auditions at Beef O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Singers can register by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com.
Singers must be 16 years of age and a $20 registration fee.
The Finals Night will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Visani Italian Restaurant and Comedy Theatre, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
All net proceeds from this event will benefit the Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. The mission of The Homeless Coalition is to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For information on how to purchase tickets for the finals, call 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Financial assistance hosted by SHINE via Zoom
Are you living on a fixed income? You could be eligible to save money on your out-of-pocket medical and prescription drug expenses. Hosted by SHINE via Zoom. Noon July 22. Register in advance for this webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bBNBwB3pRkajoChbtduGjg. Program courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging for SWFL.
For questions regarding Zoom webinar, email shineinfo@aaaswfl.org. To learn more about services or to request Medicare counseling, call the Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337.
Healthy Happy Hour: Family & Friends CPR
Join the Healthy Life Center for a demo followed by an engaging Q&A session with a Lee Health. This month Jamie Hoover demonstraties how to perform hands only CPR. 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 22. For questions and to RSVP, call 239-468-0050.
Comedian R.C. Smith
Comedian R.C. Smith will be performing at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at The Library Comedy Club, ocated inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 Reserved/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Bayshore Live Oak Park canoe/kayak launch closed July 27-Aug. 9
The canoe/kayak launch and associated sidewalk and parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete. Bayshore Live Oak Park is at 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. For information, call 941-613-3238.
