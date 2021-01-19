'Happy Days, A New Musical' is sock-hopping its way onto the stage

Goodbye gray skies, hello blue. “Happy Days, A New Musical” is sock-hopping its way onto the Broadway Palm stage through Feb. 14. Based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, “Happy Days,” this new musical will bring you back to 1959, complete with varsity sweaters, hula hoops and jukebox fun. This family-friendly musical will have you rockin’ and rollin’ all night long.
Happy Days are here again with Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph and the unforgettable “king of cool” Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli. The famed drive-in malt shop and number one hangout, Arnold’s, is in danger of demolition. The gang comes up with a plan to save it with a dance contest and a TV-worthy wrestling match. Even Pinky Tuscadero, Fonzie’s childhood sweetheart, returns to help and, what do you know, they rekindle their old flame. With delightful music from Oscar-winner Paul Williams and a book by the TV series original creator Garry Marshall, this is one trip down memory lane you will not want to miss.
Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com.
Guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. A temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
