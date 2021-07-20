Harlem Globetrotters: A basketball event like no other

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to Tampa’s Yuengling Center on July 25. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team invites communities from all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and in select markets the #SQUADZONE where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
ABOUT THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website at www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
