Harlem Globetrotters to stop in Tampa during 2023 world tour

The Harlem Globetrotters welcome fans in the Tampa area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

 Shutterstock

Your favorite Harlem Globetrotters stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop good time.

Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team. See all the action at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on April 23.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments