'Harpsichord Masterpieces from France and Spain' with Mark Kroll

Faith Lutheran Church presents acclaimed harpsichordist Mark Kroll in “Harpsichord Masterpieces from France and Spain,” Sunday, March 24, 4 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota. The concert features a selection of works by François Couperin and Domenico Scarlatti. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.faithsarasota.com or 941-924-4664. People may also purchase tickets at the church office during business hours (10 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F).
Mark Kroll is acclaimed as one of the world's leading harpsichordists and fortepianists. During a career spanning more than three decades, he has performed as a concert soloist with the world’s greatest orchestras, winning critical praise for his expressive playing and virtuosity. He also performs around the world as a solo recitalist and as a collaborative chamber musician and has served as harpsichordist for the Boston Symphony since 1979. Kroll has been one of the few harpsichordists to devote a significant part of his career to the contemporary literature for the instrument and has commissioned and premiered a large number of works and released several recordings of this repertoire. He is also renowned as a scholar, educator, editor, and writer, and is the author of several books. Among his many awards and honors, Kroll is the recipient of a Senior Fulbright Award from the Council for International Exchange of Scholars, an NEH Fellowship, a Franklin Research Grant from the American Philosophical Society, a Solo Recitalist Grant from the NEA, two grants from the Aaron Copland Fund for Music for his recordings of contemporary American harpsichord music, and grants from Arts International and the Martha Baird Rockefeller Fund.
“The program content features one of the finest composers for the harpsichord, Domenico Scarlatti,” says Dr. Joseph Holt, director of music at Faith Lutheran Church and artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “The hundreds of keyboard sonatas by this Italian composer of the Baroque era are unparalleled in the literature and each are exquisite miniature masterpieces. Paired with Scarlatti is the leading French composer of the Baroque, François Couperin, whose keyboard works are unique fantasias that are highly ornamented.”
For more information about this concert at Faith Lutheran, visit www.faithsarasota.com or call 941-924-4664.
