'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix In Concert'

Ron Spigelman will conduct The Florida Orchestra in performing the magical score live while "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

 Photo courtesy of Murray Close/ Pigsear UK LTD/The Straz Center for the Performing Arts

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to The Straz Center for the Performing Arts with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert," the fifth film in the Harry Potter series.

Ron Spigelman will conduct The Florida Orchestra in performing the magical score live while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.


