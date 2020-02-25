The Suncoast Country Opry Show and Nashville Recording Artist Johnny Lee Howard presents “Calm B4 The Storm: The Hits of Garth Brooks Tribute Show” on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, with special guest, country music diva, Jo-Dee Ka$h.
Nashville Recording Artist Johnny Lee Howard is “Garth” in this energetic and entertaining tribute show. Howard cites Garth Brooks as being one of a few solo artists that helped resurrect traditional country music during a time when the genre was weakening in popularity. “Garth put country music back on the map.”
“Garth is the man,” says Howard. “He’s been confirmed as the best-selling solo albums artist of the 20th century, surpassing Elvis Presley in total album sales. His list of accomplishments is vast and he continues to raise the bar with his live shows and touring schedule. His energy level during live shows is both inspiring and motivating to me personally. And I go all-out Garth in this one, wireless headset, acoustic guitar and I’ll be out in the crowd having a blast.”
The Suncoast Country Opry Shows are backed by the The Suncoast Opry Band, boasting over a century of Nashville experience, both on the stage and in the studio.
Enormous research and effort went into producing the final product, and Howard is confident his fans will be delighted when they see and hear what’s been prepared.
“Our goal with each of these amazing shows is to live up to our company’s tagline: ‘You’d have to be in Nashville to hear live country music this good!’ Rest assured, we will live up to it.”
