The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help naming the newest member of its K-9 team. The agency adopted a bloodhound from the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, which will be used for search and rescue.
The names they are considering are Copper, Scout, Justice, Callahan and Simba.
“He’s got a great temperament,” said DFC Steven Sella. “He loves to sniff things. Obviously that’s what he’s going to be used for is search and rescue, to try and find missing and endangered children and adults.”
The new dog is Sella’s second K-9 partner. He also has Scar, who is used for patrol and narcotics work.
“I’m going to be working with both of them, and they have both have two different missions that are great assets to the citizens of Charlotte County,” he said.
Diana Mitchell, an adoption counselor at AWL, said the dog was turned into the shelter as a bite case in November. In January, he was adopted but was quickly brought back again after another bite.
“Everybody here loved him,” she said. “All the employees loved him. The volunteers loved him. We never could figure out what the problem was. Was he just put in bad situations, was he mishandled? (Bloodhounds) require a lot of training, a lot of exercise. They need a job.”
Mitchell reached out to Erik Hoffer, of Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue Inc., to see if he knew anyone in the bloodhound community who might be interested. Hoffer contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies came out to evaluate the dog.
“We just knew he needed training and he’d be an amazing working dog,” Mitchell said.
CCSO adopted him, and Hoffer paid the fees.
“I’m terribly excited he’s got a home, and we know he’s going to a great place and not just anybody off the street,” he said.
Mitchell said the dog is “just a big goofball.”
“We have some woods in the back here; he loved to go back in the woods, sniffing everything he could,” she said. “Playful, silly, just a really silly overgrown puppy.”
She said his adoption, “is just the perfect happy ending.”
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s going to get the proper training he needed so desperately.”
Voting extends through Monday. To vote, visit the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.