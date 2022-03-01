Here Come the Mummies have been touring on and off for more than 20 years, and for many concert-going music fans in this area, whenever they hear, “Here Come the Mummies” they start running — toward the box office of whatever venue they're going to be playing.
A crowd is sure to beat a path to Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, where Here Come the Mummies will play March 12.
Decked out from head to toe to look like refugees from the Giza Plateau, HCTM play a brand of high-energy, horn-heavy funk, seasoned with reggae, ska and jazz influences.
Here Come the Mummies have developed a considerable following both despite and in part because of their stage identity, or more accurately, their conspicuously concealed identities.
The band plays the mummy motif to the hilt at all times, with each band member using aliases like Mummy Cass, Eddie Mummy and H.P.OD. (which stands for High Priest of Death). All of their publicity material is consistently, liberally laced with mummy-themed puns and quips.
The underlying message is clear — the mummy wraps, or more to the point, the anonymity they provide, are sacrosanct. It is impressive that after 22 years the moldy-linen veil of secrecy has never been publicly lifted.
Here Come the Mummies have built a multilayered mystique around the band. According to the official tongue-in-cheek legend on their website, HCTM is the result of a pharaoh's curse laid upon the band after they trifled with with one or more of his daughters. OK, that's the just-for-fun story. That's quickly followed by the more rational, relatively believable theory to explain the mummy get-ups. One of the few verifiable truths about the band is that they are based out of Nashville, and it is suggested, by the band itself, that HCTM consists of top Nashville musicians — some Grammy winners among them — who wear the costumes because they are under contracts that lock them into where, when and with whom they can play.
HCTM doesn't just come on stage, they march in, often through the audience, like a marching band drum line, immediately working up the crowd before the first note is played. Once they do play, the musicianship and the showmanship are impeccable. It adds credibility to the idea that these are incognito Grammy-winners.
The often vulgarity in the lyrics is offset by the world-class musical virtuosity. The overall atmosphere is one of an unbridled good time. Even if this isn't “your kind of music,” for one night it will be.
Who are these guys really? They're Here Come the Mummies, that's who, and that's all you need to know.
