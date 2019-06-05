Here Come the Mummies Brings ‘The Dark Matter Tour’ to Seminole Casino Hotel

The eight-piece funk-rock band Here Come the Mummies will be in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now for $40 and are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or online at www.moreinparadise.com or www.jaytv.com/florida. Concert attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
The Here Come the Mummies concert at Seminole Casino Hotel is part of the group’s “The Dark Matter Tour,” which will visit 25 states. Last year, HCTM’s “Wicked Never Rest Tour” saw sold-out shows. Also in 2018, the group released the live record “All Excess” featuring all-new material.
Here Come the Mummies is known for its high-energy live performances of its “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave.” HCTM has opened for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cheap Trick. The band has rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; played massive festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Suwannee Hulaween, and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.
Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is at 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee. For more information, call 800-218-0007 or visit moreinparadise.com or facebook.com/SeminoleCasinoHotel/.
