The Hermitage Artist Retreat and The Bay Park are joining forces to bring the Hermitage’s unique and innovative artist programming to one of Sarasota’s most exciting and ambitious public park projects through a new community program, “Hermitage at The Bay.”
The first program — “Hermitage at The Bay: Sound and Color” features two Hermitage Fellows, composer Jared Miller and visual artist Iva Gueorguieva, who will share their latest work and speak about their creative process.
“Hermitage at The Bay: Muse(ic) and Poetry” will feature two Hermitage Fellows, poets Francine J. Harris and Mae Yway. Harris is an Audre Lorde Award and Lambda Award winner, who will share selections from her latest work Here is the Sweet Hand, inspired by classic compositions. Renowned international poet Mae Yway from Burma (Myanmar) is an International Writing Program participant who presents work both in her native tongue and in translation.
“We are truly looking forward to this new collaboration with our friends at The Bay Park,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “As we continue to expand our Hermitage programming throughout the region and build new partnerships with leading arts and cultural institutions up and down the Gulf Coast, we look forward to welcoming audiences to engage with leading Hermitage artists from across the globe at The Bay’s vibrant downtown location.”
As with the Hermitage’s other programs this fall at the Hermitage Beach on Manasota Key, at Selby Gardens Downtown, and other venues throughout Sarasota County, all programs will be outdoors and socially distanced.
“We are excited to partner with the esteemed Hermitage Artist Retreat to bring innovative events to The Bay,” says Jeannie Perales, Chief Experience Officer at The Bay Park Conservancy. “We know that attendees will delight in the Hermitage’s unique approach to audience engagement, and we’re proud to offer these programs to the community free of cost as a part of our effort to create a park that is open and accessible, free and welcoming to all.”
The newly announced programs include:
“Hermitage at The Bay: Sound and Color,” 5 p.m. Nov. 18: Join Hermitage Fellows Jared Miller (composer) and Iva Gueorguieva (painter and sculptor) as they share their latest work and speak about their process. Miller’s contemporary classical compositions range from the fast-paced rhythms of basketball in "Buzzer Beater" to the seismic shifts all around us in "Under Sea, Above Sky." Gueorguieva’s art has been described as “the optical equivalent of surround sound” with a “perpetual suddenness” (LA Times). This event is presented in partnership with The Bay Park. $5 per person registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. The Bay’s Civic Green (on the north side of the Municipal Auditorium), 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
“Hermitage at The Bay: Muse(ic) and Poetry,” 2 p.m. Dec. 12: Discover the musicality of language with Hermitage Fellows and poets. Audre Lorde and Lambda Award winner Francine J. Harris shares work from her latest collection "Here is the Sweet Hand," inspired by classic compositions. Renowned international poet Mae Yway from Burma (Myanmar) is an International Writing Program participant who presents work both in her native tongue and in translation. This event is presented in partnership with The Bay Park. $5 per person registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. The Bay’s Civic Green (on the north side of the Municipal Building), 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
About The Bay
The approved Bay master plan will conserve 53 acres of city-owned land and create an iconic public park along Sarasota Bay. The Park will cost about $100-150 million and will take between 7-10 years, over 3 or more phases to complete. The Blue Pagoda serves as a welcome center for visitors and an on-site office for The Bay Park Conservancy. The Bay Park hosts community programs, including “Sundays at The Bay” every Sunday from Nov. 7-April 24 and “Sunsets at The Bay” on the third Thursday of the month from Nov. 18-April 21.
For more information or general inquiries about this initiative, visit www.thebaysarasota.org or call 941-203-5316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.