Dorothy Lawson at the Artful Lobster

Hermitage Fellow and cellist Dorothy Lawson performs at a previous "Artful Lobster."

 Photo courtesy of Whitney Patton/Hermitage Artist Retreat

Kicking off the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage’s annual "Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration" will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov.  12.

'Artful Lobster'

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments