The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces four new community programs in May with Hermitage Fellows specializing in music, writing, multimedia and theater, including an event with Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl.
'Sounding the Deep: Words and Music Inspired by Nature'
First, “Sounding the Deep: Words and Music Inspired by Nature” features selections of award-winning playwright Jessica Huang’s work focused on the changing climate, as well as contemporary classical composer Scott Lee’s album “Through the Mangrove Tunnels” at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Huang shares selections of her latest work surrounded by the fragile beauty of Florida’s coastline.
Lee grew up exploring that coastline near Weedon Island — a magical and mysterious place that has helped to inspire his latest album, “Through the Mangrove Tunnels.”
Listen to selections of Lee’s music as he shares stories about the environment that inspired it.
'Cats Talk Back'
Next, Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl returns to Sarasota for “Cats Talk Back,” an excerpt from her irreverent and insightful send-up of a fictional talkback with cast members from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, presented at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Wohl has had work performed on some of the most prominent stages around the country but, like so many artists, can trace her career back to the fringe and avant-garde.
'Hermitage Poet’s Corner: The Contemporary Word'
Then, at 5 p.m. May 20, Hermitage Fellows DaMaris B. Hill and Kirya Traber read and discuss their evocative work at “Hermitage Poet’s Corner: The Contemporary Word” at the new Bookstore1, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Hill shares selections from her critically acclaimed “Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood, a Netgalley,” listed in “Must-Read Books by Black Authors” in 2022.
Playwright, performer, and award-winning poet Traber shares selections from her previous works and teases her forthcoming novel.
Join these two writers, both deeply engaged with our contemporary moment, for a discussion following their readings.
'Worlds: A Part'
Finally, in “Worlds: A Part,” internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn share their words and music at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
Sasaki and acclaimed poet Youn, seem worlds apart. Sasaki is an interdisciplinary artist working on an original opera inspired by NASA’s mission to transport the first woman to the surface of the moon that utilizes a self-designed dress made of speakers. Winner of the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award, Youn’s poems are sharply crafted and weave together historical allusions and cultural references as diverse as Piero della Francesca, Goya, Martha Graham and Twinkies.
“The Hermitage’s May programming speaks to the expansive creative range of our Hermitage Fellows, who are all extraordinary talents in their respective artistic and literary fields,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
