In the second season of the Hermitage’s "Cross Arts Collaborative," this distinguished honor has been awarded to Lizzie Hagstedt, a musician, soundscape designer, and frequent collaborator with Asolo Repertory Theatre; and Jessica Obiedzinski, a dancer and longstanding company member of Sarasota Contemporary Dance.
Sarasota Contemporary Dance Performing Artist Jessica Obiedzinksi
Photo courtesy of Hermitage Artist Retreat
The Hermitage Artist Retreat is pleased to announce the continuation of the "Sarasota Cross Arts Collaborative," made possible once more with generous support from the Koski Family Foundation. This initiative is designed to give frequent performers and company members from leading Sarasota arts organizations a chance to expand their artistic practice from ‘performer’ to ‘creator.’
As with the inaugural year, the Hermitage is awarding "Cross Arts Collaborative" residencies to artists from two selected partner institutions. This program is designed to inspire and encourage generative work created by some of the best and brightest in our vibrant performing arts community. Artists are invited by their respective organizations to submit proposals for consideration; finalists are then submitted to the Hermitage for consideration, and recipients are selected in consultation with current or past members of the Hermitage National Curatorial Council. Recipients will receive two weeks of uninterrupted time at the Hermitage Artist Retreat this summer to develop a new generative project, and the work will then be shared with the Sarasota community in a free public program this fall.
