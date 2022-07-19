The Hermitage Artist Retreat is launching a new series of programs presented in partnership with Sarasota Art Museum. As part of their residency, nationally renowned artists are invited to the Hermitage’s historic beachfront campus and offer free community programs to enthusiastic arts audiences throughout Sarasota County and the greater Gulf Coast region. As the Hermitage continues to expand its programs and events, this new partnership with Sarasota’s contemporary art museum offers another centrally located outdoor venue and a mission-aligned institution to introduce some of the artists who come to discover Sarasota through their Hermitage Fellowships.
The Hermitage will continue to present free community programs with The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Art Center Sarasota, and other leading arts, cultural and educational institutions throughout the region.
Over the past two seasons, the Hermitage has dramatically increased its programmatic offerings and introduced world-class artists to dozens of venues throughout the region with over 100 live, outdoor community programs.
“We are excited to be partnering with Sarasota Art Museum as we introduce new works-in-process from nationally and internationally renowned visual and performing artists to the members of our community,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We have some further initiatives in the works with SAM, and we look forward to sharing more news about this in the coming months!”
“The Hermitage brings some truly extraordinary talents to Sarasota, and we look forward to hosting these brilliant artists for programs at Sarasota Art Museum,” adds Sarasota Art Museum’s Executive Director Virginia Shearer. “Our two organizations share a global perspective as we aspire to introduce our community to leading contemporary artists from around the world.”
The first Hermitage artist program in this collaboration with Sarasota Art Museum is scheduled for July 22, live and outdoors in the museum’s Klein Plaza. “Citizen Arts: Music, Theater, and Dance” features an interdisciplinary discussion on art in public spaces. The conversation will feature composer Marcos Balter, theater-maker Sam Max and dance educator Amanda Cantrell Roche.
Marcos Balter
Hermitage Fellow Marcos Balter was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His musical compositions are at once emotionally visceral and intellectually complex, primarily rooted in experimental manipulations of timbre and hyper-dramatization of live performance.
Sam Max
Sam Max is a writer, director, producer and returning Hermitage Fellow. Their work is known for centering queer characters in “poetic spaces where death and dreams converge, making otherworldly encounters possible” (Suhrkamp). They are a recipient of the 2021 Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, a winner of the 2019 Chesley-Bumbalo Playwriting Award, a resident playwright of New Dramatists, and a member writer of Suhrkamp Theater Verlag publishing house in Berlin.
Amanda Cantrell Roche
Hermitage Fellow Amanda Cantrell Roche divides her time between writing, dance, volunteering and working as a teaching artist. She has been a dance teaching artist for Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s education program since 2000, conducting aesthetic education residencies for students of all ages. Independently and in collaboration with a team of lead teaching artists, she designs and facilitates professional development for teachers and other teaching artists. Her alchemy is most powerful when she combines a trilogy of her deepest passions: dance, writing and social justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.