Hermitage Artist Retreat presents author Michael Mewshaw

The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents a reading with author Michael Mewshaw, who will present excerpts from his new memoir, “The Lost Prince: A Search for Pat Conroy,” an intimate memoir of his friendship with the author of such classics as “The Prince of Tides” and “The Great Santini.”
This free event is at 4 p.m. April in the Palm House at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood.
Conroy was America’s poet laureate of family dysfunction. A larger-than-life character, he’s remembered for his energy, his exuberance, and his self-lacerating humor. Mewshaw’s “The Lost Prince” is an intimate memoir of his long friendship with Conroy. Shortly before his 49th birthday, Conroy telephoned Mewshaw to ask a terrible favor. With great reluctance, Mewshaw did as he was asked — and never saw Conroy again.
Although they never managed to reconcile their differences completely, Conroy later urged Mewshaw to write about “me and you and what happened … I know it would cause much pain to both of us, but here is what that story has that none of your others have.” “The Lost Prince” is Mewshaw’s fulfillment of a promise.
Mewshaw‘s five-decade career includes award-winning fiction, nonfiction, literary criticism and investigative journalism. He is the author of the nonfiction works, “Sympathy for the Devil: Four Decades of Friendship with Gore Vidal” and “Between Terror and Tourism: An Overland Trip Across North Africa,” the novel, “Year of the Gun,” and the memoir, “Do I Owe You Something? A Memoir of the Literary Life.” He has published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and numerous international outlets. He spends much of his time in Key West.
Reservations for this free program are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org. For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the beach afterward. The Hermitage Artist Retreat Palm House is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status. The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
