The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces new community programs in September with acclaimed Hermitage Fellows in visual art and theater.
'Kudzu Calling'
A play reading and conversation with Hermitage Fellow Donnetta Lavinia Grays
In the Hermitage’s first partnership with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, Hermitage Fellow, playwright and television writer Donnetta Lavinia Grays presents excerpts from and discusses her play "Kudzu Calling." An interweaving of poems and moments which seek to expand and complicate the Southern narrative, "Kudzu Calling" is a celebration of Black southern love, Black southern queerness, Black southern playfulness, culture and spirituality.
It is the playwright’s love letter to the place that made her. With selections presented live on Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 19, the program concludes with a conversation in which the audience is invited to engage with the accomplished playwright, screenwriter and performer about her work.
'Scale and Beauty'
A conversation with Hermitage Fellow Anne Patterson
The Hermitage returns to Sarasota Art Museum to present returning Hermitage Fellow and acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Anne Patterson in a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. Patterson is familiar to Sarasota audiences, as her work has been exhibited at The Ringling Museum and commissioned by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
With a visionary eye informed by her experience as a theater and opera set designer, Patterson’s art invites viewers to inhabit new worlds, sometimes literally encouraging people to interact with a given piece. Presented outdoors at the Sarasota Art Museum in the Klein Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the conversation explores the unique way Patterson’s creations burst into life and what is next for this visionary creator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.