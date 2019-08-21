By Su Byron
The Hermitage Artist Retreat
The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents a “Sunset Reading on the Beach,” with poet Melissa Studdard and author Michael J. Seidlinger, at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 on the beach at the Hermitage.
Studdard will read poems from her poetry collection, “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast,” as well as from manuscripts in progress, some of which were created during an April residency at The Hermitage and reflect her time there.
Seidlinger will read from a novel-in-progress based on a road trip he took during the summer of 2017. Audience members are invited to bring their own beach chairs and blankets. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Palm House.
Patricia Caswell, the Hermitage’s co-founder and program director, says, “Young, hip and smart, these gifted writers will intrigue you with their outward and inward journeys, against the gorgeous backdrop of the setting sun and the glistening Gulf waters.” She adds that the Hermitage is grateful to the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota for sponsoring both of these residencies.
Melissa Studdard is the author of the poetry collection, “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast” and the young adult novel, “Six Weeks to Yehidah.” Of her work, Robert Pinsky writes, “This poet’s ardent, winning ebullience echoes that of God,” and, Cate Marvin says her poems “would have no doubt pleased Neruda’s taste for the alchemic impurity of poetry, which is, as we know, poetry that is not only most pure of heart, but beautifully generous in vision and feeling.” To learn more, visit www.melissastuddard.com.
Michael J. Seidlinger is a Filipino-American author of a number of books, including “My Pet Serial Killer” and “The Fun We’ve Had.” He is an editor at large for “Electric Literature” and is a member of The Accomplices. In 2012, he founded Civil Coping Mechanisms, an independent press specializing in poetry, hybrid-form fiction and nonfiction. You can find him online at michaeljseidlinger.com.
Executive director Bruce Rodgers explains that these cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world. “Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us.” He adds that, in addition to programs at the Hermitage, many artists also participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges, and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations.
All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status. The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood. Reservations for this free series are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
