Photo courtesy of Hermitage Artist Retreat
"Shariffa Ali: Roots, Routes, and Rhythm" with Hermitage Fellow Shariffa Ali takes place at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.
Programs in the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s 20th Anniversary Season pick up at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 on the Hermitage Beach with “Distinction and Unity.” Featuring three inventive artists working in three different fields, this cross disciplinary conversation spans literature, music and visual art. Featuring visual artist Kenneth Tam, author DaMaris B. Hill and composer/performer Molly Joyce.
“Violin and Voice" takes place at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Combining the music of Lady Jess, violinist, arts leader and Beyoncé collaborator with the poignant and humorous words of award-winning playwright Terry Guest, this program paints a picture of the experience these two leading artists have living and making work in the United States and around the world.
The Hermitage returns to Bookstore1, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 where Hermitage Fellow Diane Cook presents a program focused on her collection of stories.
This season of the Hermitage’s “Artists and Thinkers” online series begins with “Kareem Fahmy’s Distinct Society” at 5 p.m. Jan. 23. visa ZOOM. Dive into the literary, historical, and cultural considerations that influenced the writer as well as the characters and what examining their actions reveals about our own humanity.
The “Hermitage Sunsets@Selby Gardens” series continues at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota, with 2022 Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Shariffa Ali. This incredible theater maker hailing from South Africa is joined by singer, collaborator and Vuyo Sotashe to share insights into the plan for her new commission. Still in progress, the work is centered on small-town South Africa where a middle school choir, their principal and their parents conspire to disguise the town’s most beloved singer as a girl in order to have him sing as a female soloist in a national competition.
