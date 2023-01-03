Programs in the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s 20th Anniversary Season pick up at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 on the Hermitage Beach with “Distinction and Unity.” Featuring three inventive artists working in three different fields, this cross disciplinary conversation spans literature, music and visual art. Featuring visual artist Kenneth Tam, author DaMaris B. Hill and composer/performer Molly Joyce.

“Violin and Voice" takes place at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Combining the music of Lady Jess, violinist, arts leader and Beyoncé collaborator with the poignant and humorous words of award-winning playwright Terry Guest, this program paints a picture of the experience these two leading artists have living and making work in the United States and around the world.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments