Hermitage fellow to sing 'under the trees' at The Ringling

Award-winning vocalist, composer, and educator Kavita Shah will present a Hermitage community program, “Music Around the World,” on April 21 at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
Shah will share stripped-down selections from her beautiful and transporting works set against the beautiful banyan trees on The Ringling’s magnificent grounds.
A lifelong New Yorker of Indian origin hailed for possessing an “amazing dexterity for musical languages” (NPR), Shah incorporates her ethnographic research on Brazilian, West African and Indian traditions into her original music.
Notable projects include “Visions," “Folk Songs of Naborea” and “Interplay," which was nominated for France’s Victoires de la Musique for Jazz Album of the Year.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kavita Shah to The Hermitage and to continue our longstanding partnership with The Ringling Museum,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “Kavita is a brilliant composer, musician and performer, and this promises to be an exciting opportunity for the members of our community to explore music’s cultural reach in an inspiring outdoor setting.”
Other Hermitage programs coming up:
• April 8 at 6 p.m., “A Theater Maker’s Year: ‘What Went Down’” with playwright and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Aleshea Harris (Live at New College of Florida’s campus bayfront, Sarasota)
• April 9 at 3 p.m., “Angélica Negrón: The Journey, The Work, The Inspiration” (virtual via live-stream)
• April 9 at 6 p.m., “Artistic License: Whose Story Is It?” with 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Jurors Terrance McKnight and Gary Padmore, plus Nate Jacobs, Founder and Artistic Director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (Live on the Hermitage Beach, Manasota Key)
• April 10 at 6 p.m., 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner: “A Celebration of Music,” honoring composer and multi-instrumentalist Angelica Negron. This is the Hermitage’s annual spring gala.
