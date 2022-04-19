The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota Contemporary Dance are partnering to participate in the National Water Dance event at 3:30 p.m. April 23 at Hermitage Beach.
The event would be of interest both to those who appreciate dance and those who take an interest in environmental stewardship and awareness.
Artist Dale Andree created National Water Dance in 2011. The organization is dedicated to bringing attention to issues concerning water with new work inspired by gratitude for water and the need to preserve water resources as part of this year’s theme, “Dancing Out of Time.”
Dance groups around the country will simultaneously perform routines, with an introduction by Dr. Emily Heffernan, associate professor of biology and environmental studies at New College of Florida.
“Partnering with National Water Dance and founder Dale Andree since the start of National Water Dance more than 10 years ago, SCD is honored to continue this longstanding partnership to bring awareness to the socio-environmental issues concerning climate change and the sanctity of our waters,” said SCD artistic director Leymis Bolanos.
Bolanos added that the dance company is thrilled to partner with the Hermitage Artist Retreat “on lands originally occupied by the Calusa people to perform in the National Water Dance awareness campaign.”
“In addition to being a leading arts incubator for bold and original new works, the Hermitage is deeply committed to ecological preservation and restoration,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg in a press release. “We look forward to sharing this performance with the local community and participating in National Water Dance to highlight the importance of preserving our ecological resources."
