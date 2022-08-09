Terry Guest

Playwright and Hermitage Fellow Terry Guest will discuss one of his exciting new projects in “The Latest from Terry Guest.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY The Hermitage Artist Retreat

The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s popular series, “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens,” continues into its third year with a multi-program series as part of the 2022-2023 season.

The outdoor series, a collaboration between the Hermitage and Selby Gardens, features performances and explorations of works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni.


