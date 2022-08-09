The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s popular series, “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens,” continues into its third year with a multi-program series as part of the 2022-2023 season.
The outdoor series, a collaboration between the Hermitage and Selby Gardens, features performances and explorations of works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni.
All “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” events are currently scheduled to take place at Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota campus.
The first of these events is “The Latest from Terry Guest,” where playwright and Hermitage Fellow Terry Guest will share selections from and discuss one of his exciting new projects at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m., behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus.
Guest is a Chicago-based playwright, actor and teaching artist whose works include "A Ghost in Satin" (Williamstown Theatre Festival), "The Magnolia Ballet" (2022-2023 rolling world premieres), "Marie Antionette and the Magical Negros," "The Madness of Mary Todd" (currently in development with Goodman Theatre), "Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play," "Ghost Town" (Chicago Children’s Theatre) and "At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen" (The Story Theater), which recently played a successful, extended run at Sarasota’s UrbaniteTheatre. For more information, visit TerryCGuest.com.
Additional event dates for the third season of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” are Jan. 26, March 16 and May 18.
“As we continue to expand our Hermitage programming throughout the region and find safe ways to gather in person, we are thrilled to once again welcome audiences to share a unique and magical evening with Hermitage artists against the beauitul backdrop of Selby Gardens,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We look forward to our continuing partnership with Selby Gardens on this popular series, and welcoming new audiences to experience a ‘sneak peek’ into these extraordinary artists’ creative process.” Sandberg also notes that safety and comfort remain a top priority, so as with the Hermitage beach programs on Manasota Key, seating will be outdoors and socially distanced.
“We are so excited to continue our successful collaboration with the Hermitage Artist Retreat again this year,” says Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki. “We look forward to welcoming these renowned Hermitage artists along with familiar and new patrons to our bayfront sanctuary for another wonderful season of outdoor performances.”
These outdoor events are one part of many “Hermitage North” programs and collaborations planned throughout the season, spanning Sarasota County and the surrounding region. The programs feature industry-leading playwrights, visual artists, musicians, poets, choreographers and more — all free to the members of our community with a $5/person registration fee.
In addition, the Hermitage’s fall fundraiser, the 2022 “Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration!” will be outdoors at the Hermitage campus on Nov. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.