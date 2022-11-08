Hey Tonight recreates CCRs rootsy, heavy bayou groove, signature guitar riffs, and the rasp of John Fogerty’s passionate, high-tenor vocals, taking audiences on a journey back to the 1960s for the peak of American rock 'n’ roll and into the decades to come.
There’s nothing more fitting to honor Creedence Clearwater Revival than a tribute band revival for the music of the classic American rock 'n’ roll band.
Fans in Charlotte County and surrounding areas will have a chance to rock along to that tribute at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Nov. 13.
CCR and band leader John Fogerty made Southern Rock popular in the 1960s before it was even a genre of music.
After a few name changes, the CCR name took hold in the late 1960s, scoring hits like “Suzie Q,” and into the 1970s with bigger hits like “Fortunate Son, “Traveling Band,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Run through the Jungle,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have you Ever Seen the Rain?” Tribute band, Hey Tonight: A Musical Tribute to CCR and Fogerty, will highlight these hits and more.
Drummer David Radford is excited to highlight one of the many bands he grew up with. “Creedence Clearwater Revival … we all grew up playing that in our first bands and stuff,”
Radford said. “We've got a guy who can sing it just like Fogerty. He added that CCR was more of a rocking show after the Beatles broke up around 1970.
“They were the No. 1 band for a few years after The Beatles broke up and I never knew that until doing some research on the show and I had no idea,” Radford said. “They were a headliner at Woodstock.”
“This show … it's all about the guitars,” Radford said, “... and Fogerty's voice of course. I was doing some research and we're going to get those guitar tones perfect and come up with the sounds the right way, so it really sounds like Creedence.”
