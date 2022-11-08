Hey Tonight - Tribute band to play Creedence Clearwater Revival hits

Hey Tonight recreates CCRs rootsy, heavy bayou groove, signature guitar riffs, and the rasp of John Fogerty’s passionate, high-tenor vocals, taking audiences on a journey back to the 1960s for the peak of American rock 'n’ roll and into the decades to come.

 Photo provided

There’s nothing more fitting to honor Creedence Clearwater Revival than a tribute band revival for the music of the classic American rock 'n’ roll band.

Fans in Charlotte County and surrounding areas will have a chance to rock along to that tribute at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Nov. 13.


