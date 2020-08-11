High Tide Country Music Festival postponed

Organizers for the first annual High Tide Country Music Festival, scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 at CoolToday Park in North Port, announced that the Festival will be postponed until Nov. 20, 2021.
Featured headliner, Walker Hayes, and special guest, Cody Webb, were scheduled to perform with proceeds benefiting Suncoast Charities for Children. Local residents, Michelle Hazeltine and Christine Robinson, will continue to serve as volunteer Co-Chairs for the Festival.
“We are disappointed to make this announcement and want to be sure we do what is best for the artists, attendees, our employees and the charity. We are committed to make this festival happen at the right time and intend to support it as an annual event for Suncoast Charities for Children,” said Mike Dunn, Vice President of FL Operations for the Atlanta Braves.
Suncoast Charities for Children supports six area nonprofits. Five of these agencies have locations in the South Sarasota County area and include: Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, Sarasota County Special Olympics and Venice Challenger Baseball.
“The impact that these agency programs and services have on clients with special needs, and their families, is tremendous. The High Tide Country Music Festival was created to expand our fundraising efforts to support them, and we are extremely grateful to the Atlanta Braves organization for their continued support especially during these challenging times” said Lucy Nicandri - Executive Director for Suncoast Charities for Children.
A much smaller fundraising event will still take place this year at Cool Today Park, on Nov. 21, where guests can safely social distance. For updates, visit hightidecountrymusicfestival.com
