Historic Cookie House tours begin

Guided tours of the historic Cookie House will begin Jan. 11. The Cookie House was part of the 10-acre research compound known as the Bass Biological Laboratory founded by John F. Bass, Jr. in the 1930s. Much of this history is tied to today’s world-renowned Mote Marine Laboratory.
In addition to the breakthrough findings made by the scientists in residence, the Cookie House is the only known historic structure of its kind in the state of Florida. This log cabin, Bass’ personal laboratory and office, was originally built near his home on New Point Comfort Road in Englewood, and moved to its current location at Cedar Point Environmental Park for preservation. Each year, the normally closed site opens for in-depth viewing to reveal the mystery behind its curious name and background.
The Cookie House is located at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Tours will be held on Jan. 11, 18, and 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Feb. 1 and 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tours take place approximately every 15 minutes on a first-come-first-serve basis. Admission to the tour is free. Group tours are available upon request.
For information, contact Crystal Diff, Libraries & History Division program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.