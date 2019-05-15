Bill Jervey

Bill Jervey, left, Venice Area Historical Society program sponsor; Betty Intagliata, program chair; David Scheidecker, speaker; Tom Doherty, VAHS volunteer; Clarke Pressly, VAHS president, at the April 16 meeting.

A recent Venice Area Historical Society’s “Betty Intagliata Lecture Series” program addressed the “Past, Present and Future of the Seminole Indian Tribe of Florida.”

Presenter David Scheidecker, Research Coordinator at the Tribal Historic Preservation Office for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, spoke to almost 150 attendees about the ever-shrinking land that was once the Seminoles’ domain in Florida.

Scheidecker explained that the 4,000 Seminoles in Florida today are descendants of the 200 individuals who refused to be removed from their Florida home and placed in Oklahoma during the Seminole Wars of the 1800s.

The Seminole Tribe today is one of the leading cattle producers in Florida. It helps its people through revenues from its many casinos.

For additional information, contact the AH-TAH-THI-KI Museum at 877-902-1113.

Coming up

The next lecture in the series will be held May 21 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice at 7 p.m.

John McCarthy, executive director of Gulf Coast Heritage Association and Historic Spanish Point, Osprey, will present “Rising Tides, Shifting Sands – Ancient Sites in Peril.”

McCarthy will discuss the impact of rising seas and shifting sands on three ancient sites: Manasota Key Offshore, Historic Spanish Point, and Egmont Key. Included in his presentation will be how archaeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past.

