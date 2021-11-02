Holiday events

Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
Venice Holiday Parade
Over three thousand enthusiastic and creative participants representing approximately 120 local companies, schools, churches, social organizations, and music groups join together to make this community family event fun for all ages. Pre-parade activities begin at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m. Nov 27. Historic Downtown Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. 941.484.6722 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
Venice Christmas Walk
Annual Christmas Walk downtown Venice along the avenues. Live entertainment and light refreshments served in stores. 5-8 p.m. Dec 2. Historic Downtown Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. 941-484-6722 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights
The lights, the palm trees, the waterways. There is no better way to start the holiday season than watching or participating in the Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Starting signal is 6 p.m. Dec. 4. www.venicechristmasboatparade.com.
Poinsettia Parade & Festival
The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade followed by the Poinsettia Festival at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The festival will take place throughout the grounds of the City Center Campus, including on the Front Green and inside City Hall. This fun-filled holiday festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, entertainment, performances by local school choruses, attractions, vendors and much more. The Poinsettia Parade will march down Sumter Boulevard starting from Sylvania Avenue through the City Center Campus, ending at the Festival. The theme this year is "Retro Rockin' Holidays." Escorted by North Port Fire Rescue, St. Nick will make a special appearance in the parade. Admission and parking is free. 941-429-7275 or www.cityofnorthport.com.
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair
Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. The current route map is found at www.this_years_parade_route.com. For more information, visit puntagordaboatparade.com.
Send your holiday event information to letsgo@sun-herald.com.
